Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Launch Price Rs 22.24 L – Rs 25k Over Standard

After launching Curvv Dark Edition, Tata Motors has now launched Curvv EV Dark Edition. Prices for this stealth sensation in the electric SUV segment have been revealed. The company has priced Curvv EV Stealth Edition from Rs 22.24 lakh (Ex-sh) and sits at the top of Curvv EV’s variant lineup. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Launch

News around Tata Curvv doesn’t seem to stop. Curvv has been among the latest additions to the C-Segment SUV space (Compact SUV). After making Curvv the official car for 2025 Season of Indian Premiere League (IPL), Tata Motors appointed Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal as this Coupe SUV’s brand ambassador.

After which, Tata launched Curvv Dark Edition starting from Rs 16.49 lakh (Ex-sh), which was a Rs 32,000 increment over the trim level it was based on. In contrast, Curvv EV Dark Edition has been priced from Rs 22.24 lakh (Ex-sh) and commands a price increment of Rs 25,000 over the trim it is based on.

Speaking of, Curvv EV Dark Edition is positioned on the fully loaded top-spec Empowered+ A trim level that gets all the bells and whistles. Curvv EV is Tata Motors’ second electric vehicle to get the Dark Edition treatment after Nexon EV. It has to be noted that Nexon EV also received Red Dark Edition, which Curvv has yet to receive.

Black Magic

Where design is concerned, Curvv EV Dark Edition is a typical Dark Edition affair. It gets an all-black exterior along with #Dark badges on front fenders and it gets Dark Chrome elements on exteriors replacing regular shiny chrome. Wheels are blackened and there are no silver trims on offer on this model. Notably, EV badges continue to be Blue, like on non-Dark versions.

On the inside, Dark theme lends a sporty and stealthy look. We get Dark dashboard, door trim, centre console and other areas. Chrome highlights have been replaced with Dark Chrome, which looks nice. Leatherette seats and upholstery get Dark treatment too and we can see Dark badges on front seats. Unlike a few Black versions from rivals, Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition gets a Dark roof liner too.

There is only one feature addition, similar to Curvv Dark Edition. Which are rear window shades that buyers will surely appreciate. Features continue to be the same including an electrically operated tailgate, Level-2 ADAS, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto climate control, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch instrument screen, panoramic sunroof and more.

Because Tata Motors Curvv EV Dark is positioned on Empowered+ A trim, it only comes equipped with the larger 55 kWh battery pack. Range promised is 502 km on a single charge (MIDC). The single electric motor makes 167 bhp and 215 Nm, promising a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 8.6 seconds.