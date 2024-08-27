Tata Curvv EV First Batch Owners Start Taking Deliveries

Tata Curvv EV version has been launched first – Will be followed by its internal combustion engine (ICE) variant set to launch on 2nd September 2024

Tata Motors, currently with the largest portfolio of electric offerings that include the Nexon, Punch, Tiago and Tigor, have expanded this lineup to also include the Curvv EV. Launched on 7th August 2024, the company opened order books for this electric SUV coupe on 12th August. While test drives of the coupe SUV began from 14 August, deliveries of the Curvv EV have now commenced from 26th August 2024.

Tata Curvv EV Deliveries Start

Piyush Nashine has shared video on social media, taking delivery of the first batch of Tata Curvv EV. It is being presented in three variants of Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+ variants across two battery packs of 45kWh and 55kWh. It is priced from Rs. 17.49 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 21.99 Lakh (Introductory, ex-showroom prices). It is presented in five colour options of Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red and Empowered Oxide.

Boasting of a SUV-coupe body style, India’s first in this segment, the Tata Curvv EV shows off Tata’s latest design language. The new Curvv receives some outstanding features and on board equipment to the extent that many customers who were thinking of placing orders for Nexon EV have turned their attention to the Curvv EV.

In terms of exterior features, the new Curvv EV gets a closed off front grille, split LED headlamps with LED light bars in the front and connected LED tail lamps. It also receives flush door handles, 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. Its interiors feature some innovative features with ventilated leatherette seating, 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster, 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for AC vents, ambient lighting and automatic climate control.

It also gets a 9 speaker JBL sound system with a 320W subwoofer, wireless phone charger, large panoramic sunroof and four spoke steering wheel along with a gesture enabled powered tailgate. In terms of safety, the new Tata Curvv EV boasts of Level 2 ADAS suite with 20 features. It also receives 6 airbags as standard, parking sensors at the front and rear, 360 degree camera and electronic parking brake.

Powertrain Options, Range and Performance

Tata Curvv EV receives two battery pack options. There is the 45 kWh battery pack along with an electric motor offering 150 hp power and 215 Nm torque while the 55 kWh pack with electric motor makes 167 hp power and 215 Nm torque. These two packs offer a claimed range of 502 km and 585 km respectively.

Charging is via a fast 70 kW DC charger which takes around 40 minutes to charge the Curvv EV from 10% to 80% while a 70 kW AC charger could take 6.5 hours to charge the smaller 45kWh battery pack upto 100% and close to 8 hours for the 55 kWh battery pack.