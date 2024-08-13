Tata Curvv EV First Drive Review – Style Quotient, Redefined!

Just-launched Tata Curvv EV directly takes on MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400 along with upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV

The time is between 2010 and 2014. That is when I lived in Belagavi (then Belgaum), Karnataka. People across my home owned a BMW X6, world’s first Coupe SUV. Initially, I thought the Coupe SUV genre was hideous. But I saw that X6 for the next three years and it grew on me so much that I now adore Coupe SUVs.

During that time, Coupe SUV genre was limited to only luxury cars and I never imagined that it would somehow hit the mainstream market. Fast forwarding to August 2024, Tata Motors has made Coupe SUV genre mainstream with Curvv and Curvv EV and even I can afford one today. What a time to be alive, eh? After briefly driving Tata Curvv EV in Udaipur, Rajasthan, here’s what we think about it.

Tata Curvv EV First Drive Review – Striking Exterior!

One look at Tata Curvv EV in person is enough to make the majority of people fall in love with it. Of course, there will be people who may find coupe SUV genre weird. If you ask me, I loved the design, owing to my affinity to Coupe SUVs. As we drove the Curvv EV around Udaipur, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In many instances, smitten bystanders approached us and enquired about this gorgeous machine.

Fusing Harrier and Safari inspired exterior design with Curvv has worked wonders. The slim connected LED DRLs, LED projector headlights with LED cornering fog lights, the electrically operated front charging flap, 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, connected LED tail lights, stylish roof spoiler, a panoramic sunroof and other exterior design highlights look nice. PIÈCE DE RÉSISTANCE is obviously the sloping coupe roofline.

Tata Curvv EV doors shut on top of the door sills. My Renault Captur has the same design and I appreciate it when a carmaker takes the extra effort. None of the current C-Segment compact SUVs have this feature. Another extra effort by Tata Motors is painting the plastic body cladding. Every single rival gets unpainted body cladding and they turn into a hideous whitish-gray shade in no time when standing under the sun. While cladding on Curvv and Curvv EV will remain black as they get gloss black paint.

Other exterior design highlights on Curvv EV include flush door handles with welcome light and an electrically operated tailgate with gesture controls. Both are segment first features. Tata provided Rushlane with the new Virtual Sunrise colour and Black contrasting roof. Other colour offered to media was Pure Grey, which looks a lot like Nardo Grey offered on a few premium cars.

Mostly similar interiors as Nexon EV

While Tata does a great job of masking the Nexon EV’s exteriors with Curvv EV, the same can’t be said about Curvv EV’s interiors. Except for a few features like 4-spoke steering wheel from Harrier and Safari, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more extensive ambient lighting, there is nothing new with Curvv EV over a Nexon EV. Space at the front and rear is almost identical to that of Nexon’s too.

There is a larger boot with Tata Curvv EV with 500L of space that can be expanded to 973L by folding the 60:40 split rear seats. There is also a 11.6L frunk (front trunk) which is perfect to stowe away the portable charger. All in all, one can surmise Curvv is a Nexon with a larger boot, when it comes to interior updates and passenger space on offer. That might not be a bad thing if you don’t care a lot about rear seat occupants and features and space revolving around their comfort.

We say this because the two-step recline function for rear seats is very minimal and barely makes a difference in overall comfort. Curvv EV offers similar knee room for rear passengers as Nexon and Tata Motors skipped rear sun shades as well. There are only two headrests in 2nd row and it would be a squeeze to fit three adults abreast. Even at the front, interior cabin width is not enough and full-size adults will graze their shoulders and elbows.

The leatherette cladding on dashboard was not padded, while elbow pads on all four doors, were. This is a weird omission, in my opinion. How much can a sheet of foam cost and how much more time would it take in the assembly line? My 2010 Tata Indica Vista has around 60% more soft-touch plastics than the Curvv. There is no dual-zone climate control on Curvv EV. But that is perfectly fine given that the rivals’ implementation of dual-zone climate control makes less sense, anyway.

Features and equipment

At 12.3-inches, Curvv EV’s free-standing infotainment screen is largest-in-segment (on paper), and it is slick to use and comes with a plethora of features. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected features, Arcade.ev apps including music streaming (Spotify) and video streaming (Amazon Prime) and a lot more. The 10.2-inch instrument screen is top-tier too, offering multiple layouts, music info, full-screen navigation, ADAS system monitoring and many other attributes.

Both front seats are ventilated with three fan levels. The steering wheel from Harrier and Safari lends an upmarket appeal and feels nice to grip. Illuminated logo on steering ups the cabin ambience and the touch and toggle-buttons feel intuitive to use and control the instrument screen. There is a brand new key fob with Curvv EV that feels a lot more premium than other key fobs from Tata. It has lock, unlock, headlights and boot open functions.

There’s a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox, a banging audio system from JBL, front and rear armrests, height adjustable seatbelts, leatherette seat upholstery, LED lighting for the front and rear individual LED reading lights, a parcel tray on boot area, two hidden storage compartments in boot, a boot light and many other features. Doors don’t open 90-degrees wide, but the aperture was wide enough.

Where safety is concerned, Tata Curvv EV comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard. Other safety features are an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ABS, EBD, BA, TCS, ESP, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, all-four disc brakes, TPMS, Level-2 ADAS suite, and a lot more. Chances of Tata Curvv EV scoring 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP is close to 100%, which can’t be said about its immediate rivals. Tata has also given Curvv EV AWAS, which plays a subtle music to warn road users and bystanders when driving under 20 km/h. We would have liked it if AWAS didn’t play when car was standing still in parking mode when power is left on. Say, to run climate control or music in traffic.

Performance and handling

Getting the basics out of the way, Tata Curvv EV is underpinned by Acti.ev platform that we also experienced in Punch EV. The chassis integrity and dynamics is very good. While Curvv EV feels a lot closer to Nexon EV in terms of space and comfort, powertrain is a different story. Curvv EV gets two battery pack options, 45 kWh (claimed range 502 km) and 55 kWh (claimed range 585 km). For context, Tata Nexon EV gets 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery options.

Smaller 45 kWh battery variant gets a 148 bhp and 215 Nm electric motor and a 502 km claimed range. The one we drove in Udaipur was the top-spec 55 kWh battery variant which had a 165 bhp electric motor. Interestingly, the torque still remains the same 215 Nm as lower-tier variants. Tata claims 0-100 km/h sprint of 8.6 seconds with higher-spec variants.

However, we felt that there could have been more torque in higher-spec variant for more ferocious acceleration. There may be a Curvv EV Racer with more performance later on. Maybe the same reason why there is no all-black Curvv EV at launch as it will get a Dark Edition soon. In our testing, we achieved a 0-100 km/h run in under 9 seconds. Braking performance might have been slightly more progressive.

There are three drive modes – Eco, City and Sport with meaningful difference in performance. There are four regen modes as well, 0 to L3, controlled by the paddles behind the steering wheel. Charging time has been reduced with Curvv EV and Tata claims 10-80% SOC in 40 minutes with a 70 kW DC charger. The 7.2 kW AC home charger will juice up the 55 kWh variant from 10-100% in 7.9 hours. Because of the short period we had with the car, we couldn’t put the 585 km range to test.

Curvv EV suspension has been setup to be slightly on the softer side. So, dynamically, it can’t be as sharp as, say, Punch EV, based on the same platform. But the ride quality is really great, despite Curvv EV riding on 18-inch alloys with 55-profile tyres. Tata Motors usually gets the suspension right for Indian road conditions and Curvv EV is no different. Maybe slightly taller profile tyres would have made Curvv EV more immune to Indian bad roads.

Conclusion

Based on the brief drive we embarked in Udaipur, we liked the Curvv EV for what it is. What it is, is a stylish coupe SUV that looks stunning and stands out from the crowd. Design and style is the primary USP of Tata Curvv EV. In that regard, Curvv EV doesn’t disappoint. If you are looking at Curvv EV as a larger Nexon with bigger boot, more performance and larger battery for a greater range, Curvv EV is perfect. Except for a few omissions, it even has a lot of equipment and features on offer, some of which are segment first. Think, a dynamic car for a nuclear family.

But if you are expecting it to have space and comfort of a C-Segment SUV, it disappoints. Interiors don’t feel expansive enough like the rivals do. That’s because it is a lot closer to Nexon EV than it is to the upcoming Harrier EV. Also, there are a few glaring omissions with Tata Curvv EV. Even at Rs 22 lakh (Ex-sh), Curvv EV lacks telescopic adjustment for steering wheel, soft-touch dashboard, rear sun shades, all-four one-touch up/down windows, vanity lights for front passengers, a hydraulic strut for bonnet and a few more.

Other than a few criticisms we have, Tata Motors has done a commendable job in bringing the Coupe SUV genre to the masses. The packaging of features and creature comforts can always be improved later. We would like to see an even more performance-oriented Curvv EV Racer in the future and probably even a dual-motor AWD version. Like we mentioned before, Curvv EV is a brilliant offering from Tata Motors for what it is.