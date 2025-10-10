Tata Curvv EV Joins Himachal Pradesh Police – The Silent Guardian!

You must have seen rugged ladder frame SUVs allotted to police departments. Mahindra Bolero is the first vehicle that comes to anyone’s mind. Then there is Mahindra Scorpio, Scorpio N, Thar Roxx, Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Jimny and more. Then there are vehicles like Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga and other vehicles seen with the Police, depending on the states.

Himachal Pradesh State Police are doing things differently as they have just procured a convoy of Tata Curvv EV into their fleet. Instagram user thesamdavidson has shared a video which has went viral on the internet garnering 18k likes. Let’s take a closer look at these new Curvv EV for Himachal Pradesh Police.

Curvv EV Joins Himachal Pradesh Police

The Tata Curvv EV has been one of the most stylish electric C Segment SUVs on sale in India. It is India’s first mainstream coupe electric SUV and is loaded to the gills with features and creature comforts. While it is known for its stylish European-like flair, it is recently generating buzz on the internet as it is now procured for Himachal Pradesh Police.

Apart from the stylish avatar, Curvv EV is demonstrating a tough side as Himachal Pradesh Police will be cruising down the roads to maintain law and order in these coupe SUVs. More interesting is the fact that these are EVs, which are not typically used for Policing applications elsewhere in the country.

Himachal Pradesh is located within the Himalayas with an altitude ranging between 350 metres to 7,000 metres above sea level. At altitudes like this, oxygen levels are quite low and ICE engines tend to struggle. This is where EVs take charge as their performance is not exactly dependent on altitude. However, driving uphill does deplete the range of an EV.

Modified for the job

To suit as a Police vehicle for Himachal Pradesh State Police, there are a few modifications that have been done to these Curvv EV. For starters, we can see a White base shade and a custom livery that reads, well, Police. Below that, we can see Road Safety Enforcement lettering and Dial 112 stickers as well.

There are LED strobe lights on top of the roof which is also likely to be housing a siren. These Curvv EV will be modifications on the inside to securely keep firearms along with some sort of a computing machine for the officer to operate on. There will be provisions to facilitate wireless communication too.

Tata Curvv EV is powered by a large battery pack that goes till 55 kWh in capacity. A single electric motor is driving the front wheels with up to 165 bhp of peak power and 215 Nm of peak torque. Promised range with Curvv EV is 502 km on a single charge.







