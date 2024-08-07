Tata Curvv EV Launched, Starts Rs 17.49L – 165bhp, 585km Range

While Tata Motors has officially launched the Curvv EV in India today, its ICE versions is set for launch on September 2nd

Tata Motors, currently a leader in the electric vehicle segment in India, with the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV, and Tigor EV, has added to this lineup with the new Curvv EV. Tata Curvv EV is positioned in the compact SUV segment and is the first vehicle to receive the company’s new ATLAS platform which is scalable and modular.

Prior to official launch itself, the Tata Curvv EV had already moved into company showrooms and bookings had also commenced at select dealerships. At a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh), Curvv EV is positioned between Nexon EV and upcoming Harrier EV in Tata’s EV lineup. Top spec Empowered+ A with 55 kWh battery costs Rs 21.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Tata Curvv EV Launched – Exteriors Detailed

Tata Curvv EV shows a striking exterior design. It boasts an appealing front fascia adorned with sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs along with connected tail lamps at the rear with welcome and goodbye animations. It also sports a closed off front grille, sloping roofline, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles and piano black elements on its wheel arches. Its sporty appeal is further enhanced with a shark fin antenna, roof mounted spoiler, and silver skid plate while it rides on aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Tata Curvv EV is being offered in a total of five monotone shades. These include Pristine White, Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. Three of these shades have been borrowed from Nexon EV with the Pure Grey being unique to Curvv EV. There is no dual-tone finish offered with the Curvv EV.

There are 5 main trim levels (Personas) on offer – Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Empowered. The 500L boot space (expandable to 973L) and 35L frunk (front trunk) along with 60+ OE accessories are exceptionally good. There is 190mm of ground clearance to ensure a worry-free drive.

Tata Curvv EV – Interiors and Safety Features

The new Tata Curvv EV boasts of striking interiors. Cabin lends a luxurious appeal while space is abundant as well. The cabin is fitted with the latest in infotainment and connectivity features and the company has even packed in an extensive safety net.

Tata Curvv EV boasts of a dual tone dashboard, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, touch and toggle climate control panel and 4 spoke steering wheel. It also gets a 12.3 inch floating cinematic touchscreen by Harman, along with a 10.25 inch digital driver display unit.

In terms of seating, the Curvv EV sports ventilated seats with 6 way adjustable driver and co-driver seats along with 2 position rear seat reclining function. It also gets drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Some of its first in segment features include Arcade.ev app suite, V2V charging and V2L technology, multi-dial full view navigation and Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS).

Tata Curvv EV not only boasts of a long list of safety equipment, but also receives the highest numbers of ADAS features in the segment. Safety is via a total of 6 airbags, electronic stability control, 360 degree camera, all wheel disc brakes, ESP with i-VBAC, Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-off Alert, hill ascent and descent control, etc. It will also get Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), front parking sensors and front fog lamps.

Offering the highest number of ADAS features in its segment, the Tata Curvv EV boast of features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, etc.

Powertrains and performance

Tata Motors is offering two battery options to ensure a diverse variant lineup. The lower trims get a 45 kWh pack and the higher trims get a 55 kWh battery pack. There is a single motor setup with 123 kW of peak power (165 bhp) which ensures a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 8.6 seconds.

ICE Curvv will get the new 1.2L TGDI engine with up to 125 horses and 225 torques along with the 1.2L turbocharged engine with the same tune as Nexon. Lastly, we get the reworked 1.5L diesel with up to 22.4 km/l fuel efficiency. For the first time, a diesel engine in mainstream market is getting a DCA gearbox for precise and sporty shifts.

Tata Curvv EV enters a segment wherein it will find very few competition. As on date it will take on the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto3 and Mahindra XUV400 while it will also face up to the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.