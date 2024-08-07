Tata Curvv EV Questions Answered – How Is It Diff Than Nexon EV, 20 ADAS Features, 5 Colours

All You Need to Know About the New Tata Curvv EV: Q&A

As the new Tata Curvv EV is set to be launched today, we have compiled a comprehensive Q&A to help potential buyers understand everything about this exciting new SUV.

Q. What is the TATA Curvv EV?

A. The TATA Curvv EV is the newest SUV from Tata Motors. It is an all-new nameplate featuring a segment-first SUV Coupé design language. It is also Tata Motors’ entry into the fastest-growing compact SUV (sub 4.4 meter) segment.

Q. What are the key features of Curvv EV?

A. Curvv EV incorporates cutting-edge technology and features from the luxury segment, such as:

First-in-segment Features:

SUV Coupé design

Body cladding in Piano Black Finish

Squared wheel arches

Flush door handles

V2V Charging

V2L Technology

Smart Digital DRL with Welcome & Goodbye Animation

Smart Charging Animation

Frunk (front trunk)

31.24 cm (12.3″) Cinematic Touchscreen by HARMAN

Arcade.ev app suite

Powered Tailgate with Gesture Activation

Multi-dial Full View Navigation

Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

Q. What are the best-in-segment features?

A. The Curvv EV boasts several best-in-segment features, including:

ADAS Level 2 with 20 features

Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting

26.03 cm (10.25″) Digital Cockpit

Phygital Control Panel

Largest boot space in its segment

Q. What safety features does Curvv EV offer?

A. Curvv EV includes features like EPB with Autohold, 6 airbags, ESP with i-VBAC, Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-off Alert, All-Wheel Disc brakes, and Hill Ascent and Descent Control as standard. Additionally, there are features like:

Level 2 ADAS

SOS Call

Front Fog Lamps with cornering

Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

Front Parking Sensor

Q. What features are included in ADAS for Curvv EV?

A. Tata Curvv EV offers one of the highest numbers of ADAS features in the segment, such as:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vehicle, Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) – Radar based

Blind Spot View Monitor (BSM) – Camera based

360 Degree 3D Surround View Camera System

Door Open Alert on ORVM

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Over Speed Alert

Lane Change Alert (Extension of BSD)

Driver Doze Off Alert

Q. Who are the major competitors of Curvv EV?

A. Curvv EV will compete with both EV and ICE models in its segment. Few of the major competitors are:

EV Competitors:

MG ZS EV

BYD Atto3

Mahindra XUV400

ICE Competitors:

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Maruti Grand Vitara

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun

Q. How is the Curvv EV different from Nexon EV?

A. Curvv EV is a coupé SUV built on Acti.ev architecture. It has a bigger battery pack, more power, a longer driving range, larger boot space, and is also faster than Nexon EV. Additionally, it has more features than Nexon EV such as:

L2 ADAS

V2L/V2V as standard

7.2 kW AC charging as standard

R18 Wheels with aero inserts

Powered Tailgate with Gesture Activation

Flush door handles

4 spoke steering wheel

Multi Mood Ambient Lighting

Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood lighting

6-way Power adjustable driver seat

6-way adjustable co-driver seat

2 position rear seat recline

Cruise Control as standard

Frunk

Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

Q. In what colours does the Curvv EV come?

A. Curvv EV comes in 5 colours: Pristine White, Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. The availability of colors will be persona-based.

Q. What are the battery options on offer?

A. Tata Curvv EV will be offered in two battery options, details of which will be revealed at the launch.

Q. What are the battery options on offer?

A. Tata Curvv EV will be offered in two battery options, details of which will be revealed at the launch.

Q. What are the prices of Tata Curvv EV?

A. Tata Curvv EV prices will be revealed at the launch.