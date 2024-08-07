Tata Curvv EV Questions Answered – How Is It Diff Than Nexon EV, 20 ADAS Features, 5 Colours

All You Need to Know About the New Tata Curvv EV: Q&A
As the new Tata Curvv EV is set to be launched today, we have compiled a comprehensive Q&A to help potential buyers understand everything about this exciting new SUV.
Q. What is the TATA Curvv EV?
A. The TATA Curvv EV is the newest SUV from Tata Motors. It is an all-new nameplate featuring a segment-first SUV Coupé design language. It is also Tata Motors’ entry into the fastest-growing compact SUV (sub 4.4 meter) segment.
Q. What are the key features of Curvv EV?
A. Curvv EV incorporates cutting-edge technology and features from the luxury segment, such as:
First-in-segment Features:
SUV Coupé design
Body cladding in Piano Black Finish
Squared wheel arches
Flush door handles
V2V Charging
V2L Technology
Smart Digital DRL with Welcome & Goodbye Animation
Smart Charging Animation
Frunk (front trunk)
31.24 cm (12.3″) Cinematic Touchscreen by HARMAN
Arcade.ev app suite
Powered Tailgate with Gesture Activation
Multi-dial Full View Navigation
Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
Q. What are the best-in-segment features?
A. The Curvv EV boasts several best-in-segment features, including:
ADAS Level 2 with 20 features
Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood Lighting
26.03 cm (10.25″) Digital Cockpit
Phygital Control Panel
Largest boot space in its segment
Q. What safety features does Curvv EV offer?
A. Curvv EV includes features like EPB with Autohold, 6 airbags, ESP with i-VBAC, Advanced ESP with Driver Doze-off Alert, All-Wheel Disc brakes, and Hill Ascent and Descent Control as standard. Additionally, there are features like:
Level 2 ADAS
SOS Call
Front Fog Lamps with cornering
Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
Front Parking Sensor
Q. What features are included in ADAS for Curvv EV?
A. Tata Curvv EV offers one of the highest numbers of ADAS features in the segment, such as:
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vehicle, Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning
High Beam Assist (HBA)
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) – Radar based
Blind Spot View Monitor (BSM) – Camera based
360 Degree 3D Surround View Camera System
Door Open Alert on ORVM
Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
Over Speed Alert
Lane Change Alert (Extension of BSD)
Driver Doze Off Alert
Q. Who are the major competitors of Curvv EV?
A. Curvv EV will compete with both EV and ICE models in its segment. Few of the major competitors are:
EV Competitors:
MG ZS EV
BYD Atto3
Mahindra XUV400
ICE Competitors:
Hyundai Creta
Kia Seltos
Maruti Grand Vitara
Honda Elevate
Skoda Kushaq
VW Taigun
Q. How is the Curvv EV different from Nexon EV?
A. Curvv EV is a coupé SUV built on Acti.ev architecture. It has a bigger battery pack, more power, a longer driving range, larger boot space, and is also faster than Nexon EV. Additionally, it has more features than Nexon EV such as:
L2 ADAS
V2L/V2V as standard
7.2 kW AC charging as standard
R18 Wheels with aero inserts
Powered Tailgate with Gesture Activation
Flush door handles
4 spoke steering wheel
Multi Mood Ambient Lighting
Voice-assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood lighting
6-way Power adjustable driver seat
6-way adjustable co-driver seat
2 position rear seat recline
Cruise Control as standard
Frunk
Advanced Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)
Q. In what colours does the Curvv EV come?
A. Curvv EV comes in 5 colours: Pristine White, Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Virtual Sunrise. The availability of colors will be persona-based.
Q. What are the battery options on offer?
A. Tata Curvv EV will be offered in two battery options, details of which will be revealed at the launch.
Q. What are the prices of Tata Curvv EV?
A. Tata Curvv EV prices will be revealed at the launch.