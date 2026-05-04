Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Launch Price Starts Rs 16.99 Lakh – 55 kWh, 502 km Range

Expanding the variant lineup of Curvv EV, Tata Motors has just introduced three new variants. Called Curvv SeriesX, these three new variants come equipped with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, making this larger battery pack more affordable for the masses. The promised range continues to be 502 km on a single charge. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Curvv EV SeriesX Launch

Curvv EV’s larger 55 kWh battery pack used to start from Rs 19.25 lakh (Ex-sh) with the Accomplished trim. Now, Tata Motors has introduced new SeriesX variants and all three new variants come with this 55 kWh battery. Prices start from Rs 16.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and with this new SeriesX variants, Tata has democratised the larger battery.

There are three SeriesX variants – Accomplished X priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (Ex-sh), Empowered X priced at Rs 19.19 lakh (Ex-sh) and Empowered X Dark Edition priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (Ex-sh). This way, Tata is offering the larger battery at Rs 2.25 lakh lower price point than before, making it more attractive to buyers.

To further increase its appeal, Tata is offering the Nitro Crimson colour with Curvv EV SeriesX variants too, alongside Dark Edition. The lifetime battery warranty applies to Curvv EV SeriesX variants too. C75 range of Tata Curvv EV SeriesX variants is 400 km on a single charge, positioning it as a potential highway tourer.

In terms of features and technology, Tata Curvv EV SeriesX variants come equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 20+ autonomous features, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice assisted panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate with gesture activation and R Comfort seats with passive ventilated seats.

Statement from Tata Motors

Introducing the new Curvv.ev SeriesX personas, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With every new EV we introduce, our focus is to make electric mobility more accessible and rewarding. The Curvv.ev SeriesX personas invite customers to experience India’s first SUV Coupé powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 502 km of long-driving range for effortless intercity journeys.

It combines practical and premium features with a lifetime HV battery warranty, ensuring truly stress-free ownership at a compelling price point, enhancing its value proposition. With the introduction of these variants, we are creating a clearer, more cohesive, and benefit-led range that raises the bar in the Mid – SUV category.”