Tata Curvv EV SUV Coupe Teased Ahead Of Launch – Coming Soon

Tata Curvv will not only boast of a striking exterior design but will also display a strong road presence due to its size and stance along with high ground clearance

It may be recalled that the Tata Curvv was showcased as a concept in 2022 following which it made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. It was also on display at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show held in February this year and now is ready for official launch. Tata Motors has shared a new teaser which confirms the launch is near.

Tata Curvv EV SUV Coupe Teased

Tata Motors gears up for its first offering in the coupe-SUV segment with the new Curvv. It will be launched as an EV first and later with a petrol / diesel engine. Once launched, Curvv EV will take on MG ZS EV along with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

The new Curvv will be positioned on Tata’s Generation 2 platform, which supports both electric and ICE powertrains. While it will follow the same design language as seen on the new Nexon, Harrier and Safari, it also gets some design elements unique to itself with flush fitted door handles, revised headlamp and fog lamp housing.

It also gets a sloping roofline giving it a sportier stance, squared wheel arches with 18 inch, multi spoke wheels in a flower petal design and high ground clearance. Other exterior features will include vertically stacked headlamps, new LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna and roof rails.

Tata Curvv will also receive a plethora of driver and passenger cabin comforts. These will be via a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch driver display unit, touch controls for air conditioning, rotary dial for drive modes, ventilated seating in the front and new gear lever. It will also woo buyers with its large panoramic glass roof and a host of safety features, among which are 6 airbags, 360 degree camera and an Advanced ADAS system with autonomous emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control, etc.

Tata Curvv – Power and Performance

Tata Curvv ICE is slated to draw its power via the same petrol and diesel engine lineup as seen on the Nexon. This 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder turbo-petrol unit will offer 118 hp power and 170 Nm torque. It will also get a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine making 113 hp power and 260 Nm torque. Gearbox options could include a 6 speed manual, 6 speed AMT or 7 speed DCT.

The Curvv EV will be built on Tata’s dedicated Acti.ev architecture, a platform specifically designed for electric vehicles. While detailed technical specifications have not yet been disclosed, it is anticipated that the Curvv EV will come in two versions: Standard Range and Long Range. These versions are expected to feature different battery packs, offering a claimed range of approximately 500 km. Prices are expected to be in the Rs 20 lakh bracket for the Curvv EV.