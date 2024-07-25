Tata Curvv EV TVC Shows Interiors And Exteriors Cinematically

When launched, Tata Curvv EV will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcpoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX

Tata Motors has increased the heartbeats of India’s car enthusiasts with its stunning new Curvv. Set to launch soon, Tata Curvv has been one of the most anticipated cars of 2024. There will be ICE and EV versions at launch. In one of its new TVC’s, Tata Motors has showcased Curvv EV’s stylish exteriors and a glimpse of the car’s interiors. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv EV TVC

The dawn of Coupe SUVs for mainstream Indian audiences seems to be here and Tata Motors is embracing it. Curvv dons a stylish coupe sloping roofline and a stunning design. Production-spec versions of both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV have been officially revealed and there have been a few teasers here and there.

Tata Motors just revealed a new TVC video of Curvv EV showing vehicle’s rough and off-road abilities. This is done by tackling the mighty Sandakphu situated at very high altitude. The roads are treacherous and demand capability from cars and skills from drivers.

In this video showing Curvv EV’s ascent to Sandakphu, Tata Motors welcomes Curvv to their SUV family. In this video, we can see a few glimpses of Curvv EV’s interior, which was officially under wraps up until now. The video reveals an almost identical interior to Nexon EV. This is not a bad thing as Nexon is fairly well equipped.

We can see a similar dashboard with the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument display with a full-screen navigation feature and other switches and attributes. Steering is from the Harrier and Safari with illuminated Tata logo.

Centre console will be largely unchanged from Nexon EV’s. Leatherette seats with ventilated function, auto-dimming IRVM, and touch and toggle climate controls. Curvv is expected to get electrically adjustable front seats over Nexon EV. 2nd-row 2-step reclining seats, electric tailgate with gesture control, and 45W fast USB chargers at the front and rear are other notable features.

Specs & features

Tata Curvv EV TVC shows off-roading capabilities that are backed by decent performance to tackle inclines up to 60 degrees. In that regard, Curvv EV is speculated to come equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack mated to a single motor set up in a FWD layout. We would reckon Curvv EV may pack a more powerful motor too.

For reference, Nexon EV LR comes with an electric motor with 143 bhp, 215 Nm and a 100 km/h sprint in a claimed 8.9 seconds. Underpinned by the modular and scalable Acti.ev platform, Curvv EV boasts improved dynamics and rideability too.