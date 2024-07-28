Tata Curvv EV Vs HyRyder, XUV400, Atto3, ZS – Features Compared

Ahead of Curvv EV’s launch and price reveal on 7th August, most features and specs have leaked online

To ensure Curvv gets everyone’s attention, Tata Motors has equipped the SUV with a comprehensive range of features. To understand what’s special about Tata’s new SUV, here’s a quick comparison of Curvv EV vs. MG ZS Essence vs. Toyota HyRyder (Strong Hybrid) vs. XUV400 EL Pro vs. BYD Atto 3.

Tata Curvv EV

In the compact SUV segment, the current top-selling product is Hyundai Creta. The new 2024 Creta recently achieved a sales milestone of 1 lakh units. Hyundai will also launch the Creta EV that will directly compete with Curvv EV in the future. Tata Curvv EV has features such as connected LED headlamps with Welcome and Good Bye function, LED front fog lamps with cornering, R18 alloy wheels with Aero Inserts and flush door handles, among others.

Inside, Curvv EV leads with features such as a smart digital steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Cinematic touchscreen by HARMAN. There’s multi-dial full-view navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Arcade.ev app suite. Curvv EV is also offering a phygital control panel, 45W C Type fast charging ports at front and rear, a powered tailgate with gesture activation and a cooled & illuminated glove box.

Curvv EV safety kit has hill ascent control, hill descent control, ESP-based driver doze-off alert, advanced vehicle alert system (AVAS), traffic sign recognition and door open alert on ORVM. A similar set of differences in equipment list can be seen when comparing Curvv EV with immediate rivals within the compact SUV space.

Tata Curvv EV Vs. Hybrid rivals

Best-selling hybrids in compact SUV segment are Maruti Grand Vitara and its rebadged version, Toyota HyRyder. Collectively, these two command a market share of more than 30%. Comparing Curvv EV with Toyota HyRyder’s strong hybrid variant, the former has premium exterior features. The differences are largely the same as the comparison between Curvv EV and immediate rivals.

Inside, Curvv EV has ambient lighting (cockpit, midpad, dashboard, door map pocket and sunroof). In comparison, Toyota HyRyder has only a door spot and IP Line. Curvv EV has a 10.25-inch digital cockpit whereas HyRyder is equipped with a 7-inch instrument screen. HyRyder has a smaller 9-inch touchscreen. Curvv EV’s safety kit is better with SOS call function, front parking sensor and EPB with auto hold. HyRyder does not have ADAS, whereas Curvv EV is offering 13 L2 ADAS features.

Tata Curvv EV Vs. EV rivals

In the electric segment, Curvv EV will take on rivals like MG ZS EV, XUV400 and BYD Atto 3. Compared with the MG ZS Essence top-spec model, Curvv EV has additional features such as a smart digital shifter. MG ZS EV has a smaller 7-inch instrument screen and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Curvv EV has 2 position rear seat recline, ventilated seats and air purifier with AQI display, which are not offered with MG ZS Essence. Additional ADAS features available with Curvv EV include lane following assist, camera based blind spot view monitor and rear collision warning (RCW).

A similar superiority in equipment list can be seen when comparing Curvv EV with XUV400 EL Pro variant and BYD Atto 3. XUV400 currently does not offer ADAS, which can be a major advantage for Curvv EV. BYD Atto 3 has ADAS, but Curvv EV has some additional ADAS features.

Disclaimer – The above info is leaked dealership marketing material.