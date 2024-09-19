Tata Curvv First Drive Review – Coupe SUV Design For The Win?

Recently launched Tata Curvv compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Astor, Kushaq, Taigun, C3 Aircross and Basalt

Tata Motors’ foray into compact SUV segment is here in the form of Curvv. This segment is currently populated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Ciroen C3 Aircross and arch-rival Basalt. Priced from Rs 9.99 lakh for petrol variant and Rs 11.49 lakh for diesel variant, let us see what Curvv has to offer.

Tata Curvv First Drive Review

As part of the national media drive event organised by Tata Motors in Goa, we tested Curvv for a short while to provide our first drive review. Design-wise, there are no major changes when compared to Curvv EV we drove in Udaipur. Except for a refreshed fascia with larger air intake grill for airflow, there are no visual design distinctions between the two.

Just like Curvv EV, the ICE version of Curvv also features a sporty SUV Coupe design. At the front, it gets connected LED DRL with sequential turn indicators and unique welcome and goodbye animations. Tata logo is in the center above a larger air intake. Flanking this front grill are bi-LED headlamps with LED cornering lamps. Tata has integrated a Radar module for ADAS into a black piano finish design element – giving it a cleaner look.

At the side, Curvv gets 18-inch alloys with aerodynamic plastic black design elements. This alloy design resembles a five-petal flower, which probably reduces the SUV appeal for some. Flush door handles are segment-first and lend a streamlined look to Curvv. These aerodynamic handles need an extra step and will take some getting used to.

Rear of Tata Curvv is where all the SUV Coupe magic happens and it is an acquired taste. As mentioned in the Curvv EV review, I love Coupe SUV genre. The sloping roofline flows seamlessly into the rear, giving Curvv its distinct style statement, and setting it apart from rivals. Connected LED tail-lamps stretch across the width, adding a sleek and modern touch, while also accentuating vehicle’s width.

Sculpted rear bumper looks neat with sharp lines, complementing the overall sporty look. Blacked-out lower section integrates neatly with rear skid plate, enhancing the SUV’s rugged character. Just like in Curvv EV, body claddings are all executed in gloss black finish, which every other manufacturer should do as well.

Interior Features

While exteriors takes a lot of inspiration from Harrier and Safari, interiors remain closer to that of Nexon. Curvv has a dual-tone black and burgundy finish. It looks sporty and lends a sense of occasion. This isn’t exactly red, like a few Red #Dark vehicles in the past. However, burgundy finish on the inside is also an acquired taste and will split opinions in few individuals.

Visually, the cabin looks premium but lacks soft-touch materials on the dashboard. Except for one or two compact SUVs, all other contenders have hard plastics on the inside, which is par for the segment. There is a large free-standing 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. This instrument cluster is among the better-implemented ones in this segment and provides all necessary information at a glance including full-screen navigation.

This variant also gets IRA-connected tech features. Steering wheel is leather-wrapped and gets the same dual-tone finish and an illuminated logo in the middle. This steering was only tilt adjustable and telescopic adjustment was missing. Other notable features include 6-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, 9 speaker JBL sound system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, an air purifier and a wireless charger.

Front passengers get similar legroom and headroom as a Nexon. However, headroom for rear occupants is slightly less, owing to the sloping roofline. A 6’ tall individual or people wearing a turban, headroom might be a concern. Rear also features AC vents and a USB charger. A glaring omission is that there are no seat pockets behind front seats. Nor does it get any dedicated slot to store a smartphone or other belongings.

One area where Curvv doesn’t disappoint is boot space. There is 500L of volume to play around with all seats up, which can be expanded further by folding the rear seats down. Tailgate is powered with a soft-close feature and can be activated by gesture or via a button on the centre console. Under the boot, there is a spare wheel with a toolkit.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

During the media drive event in Goa, We got to drive both Petrol and Diesel engine options. The new Hyperion 1.2L 3-cylinder GDI engine debuts with Curvv. It is born from the same block as Nexon’s 1.2L 3-cyl Revotron engine. But it is set up differently and packs more power and torque. Performance metrics include 123 bhp of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque, as opposed to 118 horsepower and 170 Nm torque of Nexon’s Revotron engine, which is also on offer in lower variants of Curvv.

The new GDI engine is audible, but not intrusive on the inside. Characteristic 3-cylinder thrum is present and there is a raspy note from the engine at higher RPMs. Driving this engine is a pleasure owing to its sporty character. It builds pace rather quickly and likes to be hustled. There are very little vibrations filtering into the cabin, thanks to noise insulation from Tata at key areas.

Turbo lag on the new petrol engine is well-contained too. We experienced this Hyperion engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and overall experience was positive. We would have liked shorter gear throws, but the actual shifts were smooth without jerks. Clutch actuation was decent and the bite was predictable with time, which is par for the segment. We can’t comment on this engine’s fuel efficiency with the limited time we had in Goa.

Tata has carried over the 1.5L 4-cyl Kryotec Diesel engine in the same state of tune as Nexon’s. It packs 116 horsepower and 260 Nm torque and is a tad noisier than the Hyperion engine. Where vibrations and harshness are concerned, Curvv’s cabin does a decent job of filtering most of the clatter associated with a diesel engine. The diesel engine on our review unit was mated to a 7-speed DCT, a first-of-its-kind combination in its segment.

When driven in automatic mode, this 7-speed DCA gearbox felt responsive and the shifts were smooth and seamless. The overall characteristics of the gearbox in automatic mode are relaxed and predictable. When we took manual control with the help of paddle shifters, there was a paradigm shift. Now, both upshifts and downshifts took some time and were vastly unpredictable. There was a pronounced lag of around 3-4 seconds from actuating the paddle and the gearbox responding to it. This might just be an issue with our unit which we drove in Goa.

Both powertrains had 3 driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. There was a meaningful difference between these modes and this could be felt in the way Curvv accelerated and responded to throttle inputs. In automatic, gearbox characteristics are affected by Drive modes to some extent, with Sport Mode sharpening the overall response. One can set the tone for car’s characteristics with these driving modes, depending on the driving conditions.

Both engines offer decent drivability in the city and highway. Depending on the driving style and intended use, one can choose the powertrain combination based on their needs. While the petrol GDI shines for spirited driving, Diesel engine feels a lot more relaxed. Suspension setup leans towards the softer side, which slightly affects the car’s dynamics.

There is noticeable body roll and understeering, encouraging a more cautious approach around corners. While the Curvv holds its line well, it doesn’t respond well to being pushed hard. With disc brakes on all four wheels, the Curvv’s braking performance was notably better than that of the Nexon. The brakes had a strong initial bite and smooth progression, with no brake judders or inconsistencies.

Safety

Tata Motors and safety goes hand in hand. The company has taken significant strides in vehicular safety and has been among, if not, the top contender in safety. Curvv gets six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill hold and other safety features as standard fitment across all variants. Higher variants offer a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS with functions like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Interestingly, Some ADAS features were disabled during our drive by Tata Motors, limiting our ability to test them fully. While Lane Keep Assist was enabled, it wasn’t engaging reliably, even with clear road markings. There are no official crash ratings announced yet, for Curvv. However, it is a Tata Motors product based on a vehicle that has already scored 5 Stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

Conclusion

Our opinions about Tata Curvv is somewhat similar to Curvv EV. It offers a unique blend of sporty design, versatile powertrain options, and practical features. Both the Hyperion petrol and Kryojet diesel engines bring their own strengths, whether you’re seeking a dynamic drive or a relaxed long-distance cruiser. Space on the inside is a hit or miss, if you are expecting a typical C-segment SUV experience. This would be a car for a dynamic family prioritising style and technology, which also offers a massive 500L boot.

However, it is not all sunshine for Tata Curvv as we did encounter a few niggles during our testing. At one point, the display showed a faulty camera message, and cameras didn’t function at all, even when the car was in reverse gear. When cameras were working, the dynamic guidelines on display were not working even when we turned the steering wheel. Additionally, the ‘U’ in Curvv badging had fallen off.

In one instance, the accelerator pedal of Diesel DCA got stuck in the floor mat and we had to stomp on the brake to stop it from accelerating indefinitely. It is not exactly the car’s fault, but the floor mat was an official accessory from Tata Motors and could have been better designed. While these are minor concerns, they do raise questions about Tata Motors’ attention to detail.

Despite these minor hiccups, Tata Curvv has great potential in the compact SUV segment. This is the first time Tata has ventured into this segment and Curvv is a great start. It provides a well-rounded driving experience, suited to a range of preferences and needs. With striking design language, modern technology, and a focus on comfort and safety, the Curvv stands as a strong contender in its segment.