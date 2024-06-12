Tata Curvv, Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Avinya – Launch Timelines Officially Revealed

Aiming for 4-6% jump in market share, Tata Motors will introduce new models across both ICE and EV segments

Tata Motors has drawn up aggressive plans to boost its market share over the next 2-3 years. From the existing market share of around 14%, the goal is to achieve an increase of around 400-600 basis points. Tata’s upcoming new car launches will play a key role in achieving that target.

Tata new launches – Curvv and Harrier EV

Some of the upcoming new Tata cars will be available in both ICE and EV formats. A relevant example is Curvv, which is expected to debut during FY24-25. Curvv EV and diesel variants will be launched first. Petrol option is expected to be added at a later stage.

ICE Curvv will challenge popular compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Curvv EV will take on the upcoming Creta EV, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s rebadged version of eVX.

In the mid-size SUV segment, Tata is working on the petrol and EV versions of Harrier. Both these models are expected to be launched by the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Harrier is currently offered with only a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Tata Harrier EV will be underpinned by the new Acti-EV architecture. This is already in use with Punch EV. Harrier EV is expected to get a 60-kWh battery pack, with a range of around 500 km. It will have a dual-motor setup and AWD system. Harrier EV will primarily rival the upcoming electric version of Mahindra XUV700. The latter will go on sale as XUV.e8.

Sierra EV and Avinya models expected in FY26

Similar to Harrier EV, the upcoming Sierra EV is expected to get a dual-motor setup and an electric all-wheel drive system. Tata Motors has already filed a design patent for Sierra EV. A number of design features have been borrowed from the original ICE Sierra that was in production from 1991 to 2003. At a later stage, Tata could introduce an ICE powertrain for the new Sierra.

Tata’s flagship EV brand will be Avinya. It will spawn multiple new electric cars, underpinned by JLR’s EMA platform. With Avinya, Tata will be able to make its entry into the premium EV segment. Tata Avinya will have a range of more than 300 km. It will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features.

EV-exclusive showrooms, charging network expansion

Tata’s upcoming electric cars will be one of the key growth drivers. To improve customer experience, Tata is focusing on expanding its EV-exclusive showrooms and charging network. More than 50 EV-exclusive showrooms will be launched over the next couple of years. Tata currently operates two EV-exclusive showrooms. Tata’s charging network is also set to witness a major leap. From the current 10,000, the number will be increased to 1 lakh charging stations by FY30.