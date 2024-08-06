Tata Curvv Hyper Body Concept Rendered In Ravishing Green Colour

Finished in a sporty green shade, Tata Curvv Hyper Body Concept lends a perspective of just how sporty this vehicle can look

For the first time, Tata Motors has been foraying into compact SUV segment with its upcoming Curvv. This is the first time a coupe SUV is being offered for the masses. Ahead of launch, Zephyr Designz has rendered Tata Curvv Hyper Body concept in a ravishing green shade. The wildness factor on this one is off the roof. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv Hyper Body Concept

Remember the time when people got confused with a Lamborghini Urus as a Tata Curvv test mule undisguised? That is because Tata Curvv has that effect on people with its stylish coupe SUV design. It exudes an aura of sophistication around it, lending an appeal of being more premium than what it is.

Envisioning an extravagant version of Curvv yields enticing and drool-worthy results. That is exactly what Zephyr Designs has done. Taking a regular Curvv and exaggerating its design to such an extent, that it looks like a fancy performance car from Tata.

For starters, Curvy Hyper Body concept gets a new fascia. Both upper and lower grills on this concept are larger and squish into the center grill on regular Curvv. The fins below headlight are a lot more substantial on this render. Rest of the front design is kept similar to Curvv with its connecting LED DRLs, Tata logo and other attributes.

Immensely sportier

Wheel arches are flared quite a bit in Tata Curvv Hyper Body Concept. Thus lending a massive road presence and a lot of attitude. In these wheel wells are what looks like 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels, shod with low profile sporty tyres. For context, Tata Curvv gets 18-inch alloy wheels in higher models.

Rear is yet again exaggerated, but still adhering to Tata’s original design language. The main highlight here is the vastly sportier twin-spoilers that lend a sports car look to this render. Apart from the added muscle from the wheel arches, there is a sportier bumper with massive fake vents, cutting down on visual bulk.

To add a dash of practicality, this render also gets rear washer and wiper that standard Curvv lacks. A massive diffuser and quad exhaust tail pipes complete the sporty look. With the wide body design, Curvv looks a lot more sophisticated and we expect Tata Motors to implement a lot more sportiness with Curvv Racer, whenever that launches.

Under the bonnet, we expect a vehicle like this to pack upwards of 200 horses and be capable of hitting the 100 km/h sprint in under 8 seconds. Maybe Tata Curvv Racer should get Tata’s upcoming 1.5L GDI engine that is currently under development for Harrier and Safari.

