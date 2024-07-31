Tata Curvv HYPERION 1.2 Liter Petrol TGDi Engine Teased

Upcoming Tata Curvv will be available in six colour shades, all of which will also get dual-tone options

Competing with bestsellers such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos can be an uphill task. However, Tata Curvv is not just another challenger. The SUV is offering a range of segment-first and best-in-class features. Ahead of its launch on 7th August, Tata Motors has teased the new petrol 1.2 liter engine.

Tata Curvv HYPERION

Earlier today, Tata Motors revealed the name of their new 1.2 liter TGDi engine, which will power the Curvv. It is a 1.2-litre direct injection turbo-petrol 3 cylinder which will deliver 125 hp at 5,000 rpm and 225 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,500 rpm, offering 5 hp and 55 Nm more than the Nexon.

In the teaser, Tata Motors has used the words – HyPerformance, HyperTech and HyperQuiet for their new engine. This indicates that with this new engine, Tata promises high levels of refinement, improved performance, and better fuel efficiency with this new engine.

Tata Curvv colour options

To ensure customers can get Curvv in their favourite colour, six colour options will be on offer. It includes Flame Red, Cosmic Gold, Opera Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White and Pure Grey. These colour shades can also be had in dual-tone options, which makes a total of 12 colour options for Curvv. Rivals like Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara also offer a wide range of colour options.

As evident from the images, the Flame Red shade looks absolutely stunning. It won’t be surprising if it emerges as the most preferred colour option for Curvv. A striking red shade like this will look great on any SUV. It looks even better with the coupe profile of Curvv. The vibrant Flame Red exterior colour works well to highlight the vehicle’s sleek, aerodynamic lines. It helps achieve the quintessential head-turner status for the SUV.

Bright red shade expresses power and aggression, something that complements Curvv’s bold and sporty design. The SUV’s dynamic curves and sharp edges are perfectly highlighted with the Flame Red shade. Curvv’s modern and sophisticated profile gets more pronounced with the exciting red colour. While Curvv in red looks stunning in daytime, it is likely to create an even more powerful impact during night drives.

Tata Curvv – Features

To take on formidable rivals in the compact SUV segment, Tata Curvv is offering a comprehensive range of features. Exterior highlights include connected LED headlamps with Welcome and GoodBye Function, sequential LED indicators, R18 alloy wheels with Aero inserts and flush door handles. Tech kit includes a 12.3-inch cinematic touchscreen by HARMAN, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Arcade.ev app suite.

Curvv has a smart digital steering wheel, phygital control panel, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters, powered tailgate with gesture activation and air purifier with AQI display. Safety kit includes front parking sensor, EPB with auto hold, ESP based driver doze off alert and advanced vehicle alert system. Curvv will be getting 13 Level 2 ADAS features.

Tata Curvv – Powertrain options

ICE Curvv will have three powertrain options. Users can choose from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol Hyperion and a 1.5-litre CRAIL diesel engine. For the first time, Tata will introduce its new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine with the Curvv. This new engine comes with the promise of sporty and peppy drives. All engines will have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Curvv will have multi-drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.