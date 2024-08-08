Tata Curvv ICE Specs, Features Revealed Ahead Of September 2nd Launch

For the first time in compact SUV segment, Tata Curvv ICE is offering a quick-shifting DCA gearbox with diesel engine options

At a grand stage in Mumbai, Tata Motors launched its first compact SUV offering, Curvv, in electric guise. Prices for this electric SUV will start from a tempting Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh), which is very lucrative. At the same stage, Tata Motors unveiled Curvv ICE and revealed all the specs, features and variant lineup. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv ICE

Launch of Curvv marks a major milestone for Tata Motors. This is the first time Tata is venturing into compact SUV segment. With a mission to stand out in the crowded compact SUV segment, Tata Curvv bears a coupe SUV design with a stylish sloping roofline. While it looks a lot like its smaller sibling, Nexon, Tata Curvv is based on the new modular and scalable ATLAS platform.

Curvv ICE will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross and upcoming Citroen Basalt. For a better spread of variants, Tata is launching Curvv ICE in 6 main trim levels or Personas – Smart, Pure+, Creative, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, Accomplished+ A.

As seen in the pictures, Tata Motors has smartly kitted the lower variants to better position them against rivals. Curvv starts to gain many feel-good features from Creative onwards. Many of the safety features are standard across the range and Curvv is highly likely to score 5 Stars in upcoming Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Top-spec Accomplished+ A gets all the bells and whistles. Some of the notable elements of Curvv’s exteriors include stylish coupe sloping roofline, an attractive fascia, LED headlights, LED fog lights with cornering function, sequential turn indicators, gloss-black painted body cladding, flush door handles, large 18-inch alloy wheels, electric tailgate and many more.

On the inside, top-spec variants come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch instrumentation screen with full-width navigation, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 4-spoke steering wheel from Harrier, auto climate control, rear AC vents, 2-step reclinable rear seats, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and more.

Specs and Performance

Where safety is concerned, Tata Motors is offering Curvv ICE with 6 airbags as standard and depending on variants, it gets all-four disc brakes, TPMS, TCS, ESP, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, a comprehensive Level-2 ADAS suite, blindspot assist feed on instrument screen and more.

Being larger than Nexon, Tata Curvv measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,637 mm in height and has a 2,560 mm long wheelbase. There is a 500L boot space, which can be further expanded to 973L with the help of 60:40 split seats. Glovebox is likely to be of large size and there will be ample storage in door panels and centre console.

Powertrains-wise, there are three engine options. The 120 bhp and 170 Nm 1.2L turbo petrol engine and 118 bhp and 260 Nm 1.5L diesel engine are shared with Nexon. The third engine option is a 1.2L GDI turbo petrol with 125 bhp and 225 Nm. Each of these engine options get a 7-speed DCA gearbox option as well. Yes, that means diesel too. We can expect the introductory pricing to be around Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh).