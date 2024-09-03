Tata Curvv ICE Vs Compact SUV Rivals – Specs, Pricing Compared

Apart from just-launched Tata Curvv and recently-launched Citroen Basalt, none of the compact SUVs have a sloping coupe roofline

Just a month ago, there were only 9 compact SUVs on sale in India. Recent additions were Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv. Interestingly, both these latest entrants cater to coupe SUV genre. Suggesting a new trend in Indian automotive landscape. Let’s see how Curvv stacks up against rivals in terms of specs and pricing.

Tata Curvv ICE Vs Compact SUV Rivals

With the launch of ICE version of Tata Curvv coupe SUV, we now have the 11th official entrant into the highly competitive and overcrowded compact SUV segment. Where rivals are concerned, Tata Curvv definitely has the style advantage as it looks fresh and striking, owing to its coupe design. However, stats on paper are just as important too.

Pricing is a key element in selling cars in Indian automotive market. Tata knows this and Curvv starts from an attractive price point of Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh). These are introductory prices, though and are subject to change in the future at Tata’s discretion. Other than Citroen Basalt and its aggressive pricing strategy, Tata has got the price bang on.

MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross are other rivals that start around Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) price point. Other rivals start around Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh), while Taigun and Elevate start at Rs 11.7 lakh (Ex-sh) price points.

Where Affordable petrol automatic variants are concerned, Tata Curvv has everyone beat at Rs 12.49 lakh (Ex-sh), including the aggressively priced Citroen Basalt and C3 Aircross. However, Tata Motors has not yet announced the prices of automatic variants of mid and higher end trims. Or personas, as Tata calls them.

Creta and Seltos were the only ones offering diesel engine option and Curvv joins the club. Not just that, Curvv diesel is priced attractively and is currently undercutting both its rivals by around Rs 1 lakh with manual variants and by around Rs 3 lakh with automatic. We have to note that Curvv offers more expensive and fancier 7-speed DCA with diesel engine. Only Japanese offerings get CNG variants, catering to that niche.

The size quotient

Where size is concerned, Tata Motors’ new Curvv ICE is almost identical to the Curvv EV that we drove in Udaipur as part of the media drive exercise. In this sense, it feels close to Nexon in terms of internal dimensions and not like a C-Segment compact SUV. However, Curvv does boast the biggest boot in this segment at 500L.

Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the longest of this bunch. Tata Curvv and MG Astor boast the highest width and are neck-to-neck with Curvv taking a slight edge by just 1 mm. Owing to its 3-row seating layout, Citroen C3 Aircross comes off as the tallest for that precious headroom. For that very reason, C3 Aircross also has the longest wheelbase in this bunch. Notably, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun quote smallest numbers in this bunch.

Kia Seltos and Tata Motors Curvv are the only ones to offer larger 18-inch alloys, while Creta gets a similar size in the more expensive N Line model. Sadly, none of these compact SUVs get tyres wider than 215-section. Skoda and Volkswagen go a step behind and offer 205-section tyres. At 220 mm, Honda Elevate has the highest ground clearance. Notably, it is Citroen Basalt with lowest ground clearance at 180mm.

Also read – Tata Curvv EV accessories