Tata Curvv Launch Date Announced – Coupe SUV Rivals Creta, Seltos

When launched, Tata Curvv ICE will rival Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Astor, Kushaq, Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross

After launching the Altroz Racer, Tata Motors is on the verge of launching its highly anticipated Curvv compact SUV in India. This stylish coupe SUV will bring style and substance and compete in India’s highly overcrowded and cut-throat compact SUV segment. Launch date for the same has been announced. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv Launch Date Announced

Curvv has been one of the most highly anticipated SUVs of 2024. It has been making a lot of buzz ever since it was first showcased as a concept. The stylish coupe SUV has captivated the interests of Indian car buyers and is set to dazzle them in person at their nearest Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Motors has officially announced the launch date of Curvv Coupe SUV. It is set to raise the temperature of the compact SUV segment and will be launched on August 7th, 2024. When launched, Tata Curvv will be the first coupe-style compact SUV ever launched in India.

Standing out from the crowd will not be an issue for Curvv, owing to its stylish coupe roofline design and overall funky appearance. Tata Motors has been teasing Curvv on social media platforms where Curvv EV and Curvv ICE (speculated to be diesel) have been shown tackling tough terrains like Thar Desert and the mighty Himalayan range.

The main exterior highlight of Tata Curvv is its stylish coupe roofline. Other notable exterior attributes include flush door handles, muscular fascia, chunky body claddings, large aerodynamic alloy wheels (same between ICE and EV, as teased by Tata), LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a large panoramic sunroof and others.

On the inside, we should expect a vastly similar dashboard as Nexon, but with differentiating features on top, to justify the segment. Some of these differentiating features may include a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS suite, plusher cabin and more.

Most stylish in segment?

Given that it is a Tata Motors vehicle, crash safety is highly likely to be excellent. Both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV are based on platforms that have proven their excellent 5 Star crash performance. Going by recent teasers, Tata Motors will launch both ICE and EV versions of Curvv on August 7th.

Curvv ICE will share its powertrains with Nexon – 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine and 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. While the diesel will be carried over as is (115 PS and 260 Nm) and be available at launch, petrol engine will get a higher state of tune (125 PS, 225 Nm) and launch later.

Curvv EV will be available at launch too, based on the company’s new Acti.ev platform. Battery size could be around 50 kWh promising around 500 km of range on a single charge. Acti.ev is compatible with dual-motor AWD layout, but it is less likely with Curvv EV.