Tata Curvv New Key Fob Teased – Jaguar, Land Rover Like Features?

ICE Tata Curvv will rival compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Elevate, Astor, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun and C3 Aircross

India’s compact SUV segment will soon get its 10th contender in the form of Tata Curvv. This is India’s first coupe SUV for mainstream market and has built up a lot of hype around it. Apart from packing many segment-first features, Tata Curvv seems to be debuting a new key fob design, as teased in their recent advert.

Tata Curvv New Key Fob Teased

For the first time ever, coupe SUV genre has been sprouting within the mainstream market. What used to be regarded as a luxury car element, is now made accessible to general consensus. That’s thanks to Tata Motors as they are poised to launch their Curvv Coupe SUV in both ICE and EV powertrains.

For a very long time, Tata Motors has been offering the same key fob with all of their SUVs. This might be good news for buyers of Tata’s smaller SUVs like Punch and Nexon. However, buyers who are into more expensive Tata SUVs might sneer at this idea.

This might change with Curvv which seems to be debuting Tata’s new key fob. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Adarsh Tomar, for pointing it out. Soon after Curvv, this new and more premium-looking key fob might make its way to Tata’s flagship vehicles like Harrier and Safari. While the current key fob will continue duty on smaller vehicles like Nexon and Punch.

As seen in Tata’s new teasers, Curvv is set to debut a new key fob design which is rectangular in design. The design is a vertically oriented one. One can make out that there are boot release and lock or unlock button in the middle. These buttons are flanked by what looks like silver elements from both sides (please be metal).

The new key might have some heft owing to the presence of metal (if). Thus lending a more premium appeal similar to what Mahindra has been doing. Tata might not implement any new features with this key fob trickled down from Jaguar and Land Rover cars. We say this because, of there were any new features, Tata’s leaked marketing material would have highlighted the same. Which is not the case.

Single-zone climate control confirmed

Other notable element that we can grasp from Tata newest teaser is regarding its climate control panel. As suggested by speculations, Tata Curvv was supposed to pack dual-zone climate control. But that is not the case and both Curvv and Curvv EV will pack a single-zone climate control feature shared with Nexon.

That said, features like panoramic dual-pane sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, comprehensive level-2 ADAS suite, all-four disc brakes, ventilated front seats, flush door handles, connected LED headlights and tail lights, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, electrically operated tailgate and other features are confirmed.

Also confirmed are the powertrains. Tata Curvv ICE will debut the new 1.2L GDI turbo petrol engine with 125 PS and 225 Nm tune. The 120 PS and 260 Nm 1.5L diesel engine will continue as is and lower-tier petrol variants will get the same 120 PS 180 Nm tune as Nexon. Curvv EV is speculated to get a larger battery pack than Nexon EV with up to 600 km claimed range.