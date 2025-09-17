Tata Curvv New Prices Post GST Reform – Up To Rs 68k Cut

Tata Motors has announced reduced prices for its recently launched Curvv SUV lineup following the implementation of the revised GST 2.0 structure. The GST Council’s decision to rationalize tax rates for passenger vehicles has resulted in a cut of around 3.5% across the Curvv’s petrol and diesel variants.

The Tata Curvv, available in both petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic (DCA) gearboxes, now comes with updated ex-showroom prices that make the SUV more attractive for buyers in the mid-size SUV segment.

New GST Pricing – Tata Curvv Petrol MT

The petrol manual range now starts at Rs 9.65 lakh for the Smart variant, reduced by Rs 34,300. Other trims such as Pure+ (Rs 10.91 lakh), Creative (Rs 12.06 lakh), and top-end Accomplished+A DKGDI (Rs 17.37 lakh) have also seen reductions between Rs 38,800 and Rs 61,900.

New GST Pricing – Tata Curvv Petrol DCA

For the petrol DCA lineup, the new starting price is Rs 12.35 lakh for the Smart variant, down by Rs 44,000. Higher trims such as Creative S GDI (Rs 15.93 lakh) and Accomplished S DK GDI (Rs 18.81 lakh) also benefit from cuts of Rs 56,800 to Rs 67,100. The top-end Accomplished+A DK GDI now costs Rs 18.81 lakh compared to Rs 19.48 lakh earlier.

New GST Pricing – Tata Curvv Diesel MT

The diesel manual lineup now begins at Rs 11.10 lakh for the Smart variant, a reduction of Rs 39,500. The range goes up to Rs 17.39 lakh for the Accomplished+A DK trim, down by Rs 62,000. Popular trims like Creative+S are priced at Rs 14.96 lakh, reflecting a cut of Rs 53,300.

New GST Pricing – Tata Curvv Diesel DCA

In the diesel automatic range, prices now start at Rs 13.80 lakh for the Pure+ variant, down by Rs 49,200. The Accomplished+A DK is the most expensive variant at Rs 18.84 lakh, after a reduction of Rs 67,200. Cuts across this lineup vary from Rs 49,000 to Rs 67,000.

Overall, the price cuts range from Rs 34,000 to Rs 67,000 depending on the variant and fuel type. With this revision, Tata Motors aims to make the Curvv an even stronger contender in the competitive SUV space, where it rivals models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The GST-driven reduction is expected to stimulate demand, especially among customers who were waiting for lower prices before making a purchase.

Source