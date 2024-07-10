Tata Curvv New Teasers Show Off-road Prowess In Thar Desert, Himalayas

The released teasers show Tata Curvv’s off-road prowess : More particularly, in Thar desert and Himalayas, traversing tough terrains

Tata Motors’ next launch is the highly anticipated Curvv Coupe SUV. Set to be initially introduced with electric and diesel powertrains, it is also expected to be followed by a petrol variant sometime later just ahead of the festive season. Tata has just dropped new teasers of Curvv off-roading in Thar desert and Himalayan range. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv New Teasers – Off-Road Extravaganza!

Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, the new Tata Curvv is due for a grand launch. The new teasers does not detail much in terms of interiors, only showing hints of paddle shifters, drive mode dial and digital instrument cluster showing ADAS feed. Teasers also show Curvv’s exterior highlights like sloping roofline, flush door handles and alloy wheels, while it is kicking off sand at 50-degree Celsius in Jaisalmer and trundling along the mighty Himalayas below freezing point.

The released teasers also draws our attention to lighting on the new Curvv which will include daytime running lamps (DRLs) and headlamps along with a connected lamp setup at the rear. The two Curvv vehicles in the new teaser are speculated to be an EV and a diesel. Differences are seen in air intake designs at the front. While Petrol variant may take longer to launch.

Curvv also sports flush fitted door handles, a first, for any Tata Motors car. Both teasers show aero wheels similar to what we saw on Nexon EV and ICE. That said, these wheels are likely to be at least 17-inchers, rather than Nexon’s 16″. Larger 18-inch (not confirmed) alloy wheels with a petal shape design showcased at Bharat Mobility Show, are nowhere to be found on mules as of yet.

Being a compact SUV, it has a large boot space of 422L, which is around 40 liters more than that seen on the Nexon. Other exterior features will also include split LED headlamp units with gloss black cladding, split tail lamp, shark fin antenna and roof rails. Exteriors are still fully camouflaged.

Interiors will be fully loaded in terms of infotainment and connectively with a 12.3 inch touchscreen system supporting all telematics features, video streaming features, apps, along with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, banging JBL surround sound system, ventilated seats, wireless charging, touch controls for air conditioning and rotary dial for drive modes will also be making their way onto the new Curvv.

Tata Curvv EV Coupe Promises 400-450 kms range

Safety will be via a total of 6 airbags, 360 degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. Notable features are autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, etc. Standard safety equipment will include parking sensors, seat belt reminder, speed alert and emergency braking. Being a Tata, 5 Star crash rating might be offered too.

Tata Curvv EV will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform on which the Punch EV is also based. This platform supports DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load), drive modes and adjustable energy regeneration. The Curvv EV, likely come in two configurations – Standard Range and Long Range, could be fitted with a 50 kWh battery pack to offer a range around 500 kms per charge.

Prices may start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Curvv EV will rival the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and upcoming Creta EV, Mahindra BE.05 and Maruti Suzuki eVX. Its ICE version, that will borrow its engine lineup from the Nexon, will take Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, Citroen C3 Aircross and upcoming Basalt coupe SUV.