Tata Curvv Petrol and Diesel Variants Spotted Before Launch Today

Tata Motors will be launching the Curvv petrol and diesel variants today – Prices will be revealed

In a significant prelude to its official launch, Tata Motors’ upcoming Curvv SUV Coupe has been spied on the Pune-Nashik highway. The spy shots, captured by Pankaj Chandratreya, reveal a convoy of test mules, all sporting a striking red exterior. These sightings come just ahead of Tata Motors’ much-anticipated launch event, where both petrol and diesel variants of the Curvv will be unveiled.

Design and Features

The Tata Curvv, with its coupe SUV design, is set to make a bold statement in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle’s exterior features a stylish sloping roofline that echoes the design language of its smaller sibling, the Nexon, but with a more pronounced and modern approach. The Curvv is underpinned by Tata Motors’ new modular and scalable ATLAS platform, providing it with a robust and flexible architecture.

Key exterior elements of the Curvv include LED headlights, LED fog lights with cornering function, sequential turn indicators, gloss-black painted body cladding, and large 18-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle also boasts flush door handles and an electric tailgate, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Interior and Technology

On the inside, the Tata Curvv promises a premium experience with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster that includes full-width navigation. The top-spec variants are also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and leatherette upholstery, making the cabin a luxurious space.

Additional features such as a 4-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Harrier, auto climate control, rear AC vents, 2-step reclinable rear seats, and ventilated front seats are expected to be standard on higher trims.

Safety and Performance

Safety is a key focus for Tata Motors, and the Curvv reflects this with six airbags standard across all variants. Depending on the trim, buyers can expect features like all-four disc brakes, TPMS, TCS, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and a comprehensive Level-2 ADAS suite. The Curvv is also equipped with a blindspot assist system, with the feed displayed on the instrument screen.

Under the hood, the Tata Curvv offers a choice of three engines: a 1.2L turbo petrol engine producing 120 bhp and 170 Nm, a 1.5L diesel engine with 118 bhp and 260 Nm, and a more powerful 1.2L GDI turbo petrol engine delivering 125 bhp and 225 Nm. All engine options are paired with a 7-speed DCA gearbox, including the diesel variant, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Market Positioning and Competition

The Curvv is set to compete against well-established rivals in the compact SUV segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross, and recently launched Citroen Basalt. Tata Motors has strategically kitted the Curvv’s lower variants to be competitive, while the higher trims boast a range of premium features to appeal to more discerning buyers.

The Tata Curvv measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,637 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. It offers a generous 500L boot space, expandable to 973L with 60:40 split rear seats, ensuring practicality for various needs. Expect Tata Curvv starting price to be in the range of Rs 9-10 lakh, ex-sh.