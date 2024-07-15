Tata Curvv Petrol Spied With Alloy Design From Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Motors sales are on a decline and can get a boost with the launch of Curvv SUV next month – It will rival Creta, Seltos

Compact SUV space has emerged as a prominent segment in the recent past. It is now India’s most overcrowded and cut-throat segment. Most OEMs have established their presence here, except for Tata Motors. Fixing that, Tata is launching their stylish Curvv and we have managed to get spy shots of what looks like the Curvv Petrol. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv Petrol Spied – For The First Time?

Set to launch on August 7th, Tata Curvv has been one of the most anticipated incoming cars in the recent past. It has stunned the country with its stylish looks and attractive coupe roofline. Speculations suggest Tata will launch Curvv EV and Curvv Diesel first, while Curvv Petrol will launch later.

Going by that logic, Tata’s recent teasers of Curvv show two vehicles in challenging terrains like Jaisalmer’s Thar Desert and the mighty Himalayan ranges. Both these Curvv engineering mules had different fascias, clearly suggesting that one is an EV and the other one is a Diesel variant.

Both these Curvv vehicles in the teaser donned identical alloy wheel designs, believed to be 17-inchers. A strategy also seen with Nexon and Nexon ICE. However, the stylish petal-like alloy wheel design showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo with a close-to-production version of Curvv Concept was nowhere to be seen in Tata’s recent teasers.

Fret not. This design is not just limited to the concept but is making it to production as well. However, Tata seems to be offering it with the Petrol variant only, which seems to be spied on for the first time ever. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Akshay Kumar, who spotted this Curvv Petrol on old Pune-Mumbai highway outside of Pune.

The sportier avatar!

Tata Motors is speculated to launch the Curvv Petrol at a later date, while Curvv Diesel and Curvv EV are slated to launch on August 7th. That is because Curvv Petrol is debuting the 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine with a higher state of tune than what is seen with Nexon and the recently launched Altroz Racer.

This powertrain is still under development and is likely to take time. Performance metrics of this engine are 125 PS of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque. There is a 1.5L 4-cylinder GDI Turbo Petrol engine (170 bhp, 280 Nm) under development too, which will go under the bonnet of Harrier and Safari. Probably a Curvv Racer with 1.5 GDI would be nice as well, Tata Motors?

Tata Curvv Petrol spied recently, could be testing either of these powertrains and is likely to launch in 2025. It will share features, creature comforts and equipment with Curvv Diesel and establish a lower price point to keep competition in check.