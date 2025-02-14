Tata Curvv Pulls Boeing 737 Weighing 48,000 Kgs – New Record

With the new Curvv Hyperion Petrol engine variant, Tata Motors has pulled yet another impossible stunt. In Act 1, Tata demonstrated Curvv’s strength and chassis integrity by pulling three trucks for a total load of 42,000 kg. Now, the bar has been raised as Tata Curvv pulls Boeing 737 weighing 48,000 kg.

Tata Curvv Pulls Boeing 737

Demonstrating the strength and integrity of its ATLAS platform and showcasing the performance of its new Hyperion 1.2L GDI engine, Tata Curvv has just achieved yet another incredible feat. After pulling three trucks weighing a total of 42,000 kg, Curvv has just pulled a Boeing 737 airplane that weighs 48,000 kg with fuel.

This is the second time a Tata car is pulling an airplane to demonstrate its engineering prowess. The first time Tata did it, they pulled a Boeing 737-800 airplane with a Tata Hexa. It was an incredible feat that not a single rival dared to replicate. However, the new challenger to Hexa is from Tata Motors stables in the form of Curvv compact SUV.

Tata Hexa was an absolute brute underpinned by a heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis and powered by a big 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with 400 Nm of torque. In comparison, Tata Curvv’s achievement is far more impressive as it is underpinned by a monocoque platform and is powered by a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine with just 225 Nm of torque.

This makes us wonder whether Tata Motors should have considered pulling a larger airplane like a Boeing 767 with Hexa. Sticking with Curvv, it looks like it had a custom jig at the rear that was attached directly on the mainframe (skateboard). This jig was equipped with towing hardware to pull this Boeing 737.

This stunt was performed at AIESL Hangar at Thiruvananthapuram where Tata Curvv Hyperion Manual variant pulled a Boeing 737 for a distance of 100m. India Book Of Records stood witness to this stunt as it achieved a new record.

What does this stunt demonstrate?

As explained in our article on Curvv’s Act 1, Tata Motors is demonstrating the strength and structural integrity of ATLAS platform underpinning Curvv. For Curvv, FOS (Factor Of Safety) seems to be significantly higher than 1 as it pulls a 48,000 kg Boeing 737 for a distance of 100m.

Special mention has to go to Curvv’s new 1.2L GDI engine, which the company is calling Hyperion. Packing a peak power of 125 PS and peak torque of 225 Nm, this engine is proving its durability and pulling capacity. The particular unit used in this stunt was equipped with a manual variant too.