Tata Curvv Red vs Citroen Basalt Red – Spied Undisguised

Ahead of launch, both Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt have been spied undisguised in Red colour option

Both Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are poised to enter the competitive SUV Coupe market in India, taking on rivals like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Elevate, C3 Aircross, and Astor. Before their official launch, both have been spotted undisguised, providing a glimpse of their design features. Basalt images are credited to Raftaar 7811 and Curvv images are credited to Vj Negi.

Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv Design Compared

Citroen Basalt, part of Citroen’s C-Cubed strategy, follows the launch of the C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. Basalt showcases a stylish sloping roofline, a hallmark of coupe-style SUVs. Tata Motors aims to capture the same genre with Curvv, which also features a striking design.

Basalt Vision impressed with its sleek design and sophisticated styling. Meanwhile, Tata Curvv boasts a design that is equally impressive in terms of style and presence. Both SUVs feature familiar front fascias aligned with their respective brand’s design language.

Fascia and Profile

Basalt sports a fascia similar to the C3 Aircross with minor tweaks, while Curvv draws inspiration from the updated Harrier and Safari SUVs. Citroen Basalt features quad LED DRL signatures, while Curvv has a connected three-piece LED DRL signature.

In profile, both SUVs exhibit a coupe-style sloping roofline, but the Curvv stands out with its twin spoiler effect. The Basalt has a flatter shoulder line compared to the Curvv’s up-swept design. Curvv also features flush door handles, whereas Basalt uses pull-up type door handles.

The wheel designs differ as well, with Curvv’s wheels appearing more refined and Basalt opting for blackened wheels. Basalt includes a floating roof effect with black A-pillars, and a distinctive red design element at the C-pillar. At the rear, Curvv sports connected LED tail lights, while Basalt has wrap-around LED tail lights. Both SUVs come with body cladding all around.

Interior Design

While detailed interiors of Citroen Basalt have not been officially revealed, it’s expected that the Basalt will share many elements with the C3 Aircross, as can be seen in the spy shot below. Despite the lack of a sunroof in Basalt, its design showcases more pronounced creases and character lines, particularly on the front and rear quarter panels.

Tata Curvv on the other hand, has taken cues from the Nexon. Tata has equipped Curvv with a plethora of features and advanced technology, making it a feature-rich offering in this segment.

Tata Curvv – Features

Tata Curvv is geared up to take on formidable rivals in the compact SUV segment with a comprehensive range of features. Exterior highlights include connected LED headlamps with Welcome and GoodBye Function, sequential LED indicators, R18 alloy wheels with Aero inserts, and flush door handles. The tech kit boasts a 12.3-inch cinematic touchscreen by HARMAN, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the Arcade.ev app suite.

The Curvv features a smart digital steering wheel, a phygital control panel, a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, paddle shifters, a powered tailgate with gesture activation, and an air purifier with AQI display. For safety, it includes a front parking sensor, EPB with auto hold, an ESP-based driver doze-off alert, and an advanced vehicle alert system. Additionally, Curvv will be equipped with 13 Level 2 ADAS features.