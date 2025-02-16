Tata Curvv Sales Decline To Lowest Since Launch – Discounts Announced

A popular option in the compact SUV segment, Tata Curvv / EV is ranked fifth and has a market share of close to 6%

While Tata Curvv ICE range starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, the Curvv EV is available at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh. Both models were launched last year. Since launch, Curvv sales last month have been its lowest, at 3,087 units. Tata is now offering attractive discounts on both the ICE and EV versions of Curvv. Let’s see how much customers stand to save.

Tata Curvv (Petrol, Diesel) discount offers – February 2025

Discount offers on Curvv will be available till 28th February. Customers choosing MY2025 versions of Curvv petrol and diesel variants are eligible for a discount of up to Rs 20,000. This is available in the form of a scrappage bonus. Tata is also offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 13,793. But users can only choose one, either the scrappage bonus or the exchange bonus. No cash discount is available for MY2025 variants of ICE Curvv.

Folks who choose the MY2024 models can access a higher discount of up to Rs 50,000. It includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000. All MY2024 Curvv variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. It is possible that additional discounts and benefits may also be available for Curvv petrol and diesel variants at the dealer level. As this may depend on stock availability, it is recommended to check with the nearest Tata dealership.

Tata Curvv has three engine options – two petrol and one diesel option. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. Curvv’s 1.2-litre Hyperion petrol engine makes 125 PS and 225 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel unit produces 118 PS and 260 Nm. All engines are available with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA.

Tata Curvv EV discount offers

Offers for Tata Curvv EV MY2025 model include scrappage bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 19,048. Here too, customers need to choose one option. No cash discount is available for Tata Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv EV is available with two battery pack options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh. Power output of the base variant is 150 PS, as compared to 167 PS of the top variant. Torque output of 215 Nm is the same for both variants. MIDC certified range is 430 km for the base variant and 502 km for the top variant. As per Tata’s C75 real-world range estimator tool, users can expect 330-350 km with the base variant and 400-425 km with the top variant.

Rising competition

More than a dozen options are available in the compact SUV segment. There are new rivals on the scene such as Maruti eVitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. Another significant launch is Mahindra BE 6, which has already received 13,279 bookings on Day 1. As is evident, competition in the compact SUV space is set to intensify in the coming months. To stay ahead, brands will have to regularly upgrade features, manage pricing and improve value propositions.