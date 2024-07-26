Tata Curvv Spied At TVC Shoot In Gurgaon – New Images Leak

Curvv EV could be aiming for highest-in-segment range and best-in-class performance, which will help draw customers

Tata Motors will be launching the Curvv EV on 7th August, along with its ICE counterparts. Quite a few details have already been revealed, although Tata is likely to have some more exciting surprises for enthusiasts. Latest spy shots are credited to Prieyesh Yadav, from the TVC shoot in Gurgaon.

Tata Curvv EV – Specs, range, powertrain details

Curvv EV will be underpinned by the advanced acti.ev platform. It supports various body styles and can deliver a range of 300 km to 600 km. Tata Motors has tested the Curvv EV on the mighty Sandakphu mountain peak, located at an elevation of 3,636 meters. While Curvv EV does not have an AWD option, it still managed to reach the mountain top. While doing so, Curvv EV had to negotiate through steep 60° inclines.

Handling such extreme terrain goes on to show Curvv EV’s capabilities across varied environments. It won’t be surprising if Curvv EV offers best in class performance with a powerful electric motor. There will be two variants, a standard variant with a 40.5 kWh battery pack and a top-spec variant with a 55-kWh battery pack. The 40.5 kWh battery configuration is the same as that of Nexon EV Long Range model. It has an ARAI certified range of 465 km. Curvv top-spec variant can deliver a range of around 550 km.

Tata Curvv EV – Styling and features

India’s first SUV Coupe, Tata Curvv has an eye-catching profile. A bold and confident stance comes from the 18-inch alloy wheels. Sleek, flush-mounted door handles enhance the side profile’s clean lines. Other key features include a GPS-enabled shark fin antenna and piano black body cladding. At the rear, Curvv EV has a full-width LED light bar and powered tailgate with gesture function.

Inside, Curvv EV focuses on ensuring a premium experience for users. The dashboard is borrowed from the Nexon EV, whereas the steering wheel comes from the Harrier with some slight tweaks. Seats and doors get leather upholstery and there’s a large 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system. Other premium features include paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and Type-C charging ports (45W) at front and rear.

Both driver and front passenger get six-way adjustable seats, while rear passengers can relax with two-position seat recline. Despite its sleek coupe profile, the Curvv EV boasts a spacious 500-liter boot. Features like these can make Curvv EV a preferred choice for families. Curvv EV will also be getting a comprehensive range of connectivity features via the iRA app.

Enhanced safety

Leaked reports indicate that Curvv EV has received a 5-Star rating in BNCAP crash tests. Some of the key safety features available with Curvv EV include all disc brakes, EPB with auto hold, ESP with driver doze off alert and ADAS Level 2. Tata cars are preferred for their enhanced safety and this trend will continue with Curvv EV. Upon launch, Curvv EV will go up against the MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400. Upcoming rivals include Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.