Tata Curvv Spied From The Top – Reveals Size Of Panoramic Sunroof

Curvv will be available with EV and diesel powertrain options initially; a petrol option can be introduced at a later stage

Tata Motors is getting ready to make its entry into the crowded compact SUV segment. With its coupe-inspired profile, Curvv will come across as a unique offering in this space. It will primarily rival the upcoming Citroen Basalt. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Nikaiit, which reveal the upcoming Tata Curvv from the top.

Tata Curvv – Design, features

With its coupe-like sloping roofline, Tata Curvv looks distinctive among the current bunch of compact SUVs. It can appeal to folks who are looking for something unique. Overall, the exterior styling takes styling cues from other Tata SUVs such as Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari.

For example, the LED DRLs are borrowed from Nexon EV. Parts such as the headlamp housing, air dam, and grille are familiar to that of Harrier and Safari. Other highlights include flush door handles, robust wheel arches, 18-inch sporty alloy wheels and piano black cladding.

As there is intense competition in the compact SUV segment, Tata Motors will ensure that Curvv gets a comprehensive range of features. The equipment list is expected to include multiple best-in-class and segment-first features. A test mule spotted recently had revealed a large touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the 12.3-inch unit seen with Nexon EV. The fully digital instrument console appeared similar to that of ICE Nexon.

Some features such as the large 4-spoke steering wheel seems similar to that of Harrier. It comes with mounted controls and illuminated Tata logo. Curvv centre console gets a gear selector and a drive mode dial. The SUV is expected to get features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, a 360° camera, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control. Level-2 ADAS suite will also be available with Curvv SUV.

Tata Curvv – Powertrain options

It is speculated that Curvv EV will have a range of around 500 km. Details about the battery pack and motor are not available at this point of time. The diesel variant will be using the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from Nexon. It generates 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AMT. It is possible that Curvv will get the petrol option at a later stage. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will be borrowed from Nexon. However, it is expected to be offered in a higher stage of tune, producing 125 PS and 225 Nm.

Tata Curvv launch date, pricing

It is expected that Tata Curvv will be launched later this year. With the EV variant of Curvv, Tata Motors can get the early mover advantage. Taking on bestsellers like Creta, Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara in the ICE segment will be a tough challenge. In comparison, the compact SUV EV segment has huge unlocked potential. After Curvv EV, there will be other products in this space such as Creta EV, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s version of eVX.

Curvv diesel variants can also attract customers. That’s because only the Creta and Seltos have diesel options in the compact SUV segment. All other brands such as Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Taigun, Kushaq, Elevate and C3 Aircross offer only petrol engine options. Talking about pricing, Curvv EV could start at around Rs 16 lakh. Top-spec variants could be priced at around Rs 22 lakh. The ICE variants of Curvv are expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh.