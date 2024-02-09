Tata Curvv Spied Undisguised For 1st Time On Public Road – Nope

In the viral video, viewers confused a Rs. 4 Cr+ (ex-sh) Lamborghini Urus SUV to Tata Motors’ upcoming Curvv Coupe SUV

Tata Motors is bringing Coupe SUV genre to the masses by launching Curvv in the coming weeks. Production version of the same was recently revealed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. In that, the Tata Curvv was seen in a new Orange shade. A video has now gone viral on social media, which claims to be first undisguised spotting of Tata Curvv on public road.

Viral Video Confuses Between Tata Curvv And Lamborghini Urus

At first glance, the car in this video looks very much like the upcoming Tata Curvv Coupe SUV that is set to launch in India. Tata recently showcased it at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in a rather bright shade of Orange. It has a strong design that instils a lot of road presence. We have seen this effect with Curvv test mules in the past.

The car looks dramatically better and has a youthful pop about it in this bright shade of Orange. Do you know what else comes with a bright shade of Orange and has a supreme road presence? A Lamborghini Urus. The colour that Tata used with Curvv showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo resembles that of what Lamborghini offers with Urus.

So, the recent viral video captured a brand new unregistered Lamborghini Urus in a bright Orange shade. It didn’t look like it was the Arancio Borealis shade that Lamborghini offers with Urus. Or it might very well be a Rosso Anteros shade that looked more Orange in sunlight or the colour was messed up by recording the Camera’s aggressive processing.

Maybe it’s a custom colour or a wrap as well. Point is, it looked very similar to what Tata Motors showed at Bharat Mobility Expo on Curvv. So, first impressions of many viewers went immediately to Tata Curvv. In reality, it is the Lamborghini Urus SUV.

Pat on the back for Tata’s design team

The main takeaway from this viral video is that Tata Motors has created a winner, where design is concerned. Tata Curvv is expected to start at a price tag of around Rs. 10-11 lakh (ex-sh), while Lamborghini Urus is around Rs. 4 Cr+ (ex-sh). If general consensus is mistaking a Rs. 4 Cr+ vehicle for a mainstream offering, the design has to be truly commendable.

When launched, Tata Curvv is likely to be the most stylish of the over-crowded compact SUV segment. It will be the 10th contender and will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The probability of Curvv.ev launching next is very high, after the 1.5L turbo diesel engine. Tata Motors MD has revealed 1.5L Turbo Petrol GDI is still far away in development. So, Curvv with this engine will launch at a later date.