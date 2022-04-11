Tata Curvv SUV Production Spec Render In New Colours

Tata Motors will be launching multiple new EVs with various body styles based on Generation 2 EV architecture

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv Concept last week. It is being deemed as a foundation stone for future electric vehicles (EVs) to be bankrolled by the company. The concept previews the brand’s upcoming electric Coupe crossover which will sit above the Nexon EV in Tata Motors’ product lineup.

Unlike the previous notion where it was believed that this electric Coupe SUV could be underpinned by the same platform as Nexon EV, Tata says that this crossover EV will be based on an all-new Gen 2 architecture. This platform is a little similar to the current Gen 1 architecture underpinning Nexon EV. In fact, the upcoming Coupe electric SUV will be based on a whole new Digital design language from Tata which says ‘Less is More’.

Tata Curvv SUV Production Spec Render

Upfront, the Curvv concept flaunts a striking and minimalist look with a full-length LED light bar across width of the front fascia. It also features a neatly sculpted bumper below with triangular housings for headlights.

Based on the concept CURVV, automotive design artist Pratyush Rout has created render of production spec CURVV SUV. To be launched in 2024, CURVV production spec version exteriors will be 97% similar to the concept version. Here, the new Tata CURVV can be seen in colours of Red, Orange, Green and Blue.

Along the side profile, the biggest highlight is a sloping, coupe-like roofline which lends this SUV a distinct character. Other visual highlights include a strong shoulder line, squared-off wheel arches and a notchback-styled boot. At rear, design highlights such as a full-width light bar, an angular bumper and triangular air vents resonate with the concept’s front face.

Tata CURVV Interior Highlights

The clean and minimalist design has been carried forward inside its cabin as well. The Curvv concept features a sculpted three-layer dashboard comprising a fabric material on top, below that an LED light strip across running width of the cabin, and an angular textured panel at the bottom. The dashboard is dominated by a free-standing, twin-screen layout- one each for an infotainment system and a digital instrument console.

Interior door trims get soft-touch material. Further, the cabin will be laced with all modern highlights like a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console layout, haptic HVAC controls and a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The centre console houses an armrest and a rotary drive mode selector.

Platform Details

As mentioned previously, the upcoming Coupe SUV will be available in both electric and IC engine powertrains, the former will precede the latter in their respective market launches. The SUV will be based on Tata’s new Generation 2 EV architecture that has been designed to accommodate multiple body styles and powertrain options. The Gen 2 EV architecture will also be capable of incorporating a dual-motor set-up giving it an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Tata Motors will be developing a host of other EVs in the coming future. The most prominent of them is an all-electric version of Sierra. A concept prototype of the same was showcased at the last edition of the Auto Expo in 2020. Sierra will be based on Tata’s new Sigma pure-EV platform which will be exclusively dedicated to future EVs. It will be part of the new Gen 3 EV architecture.