Tata Curvv SUV Spotted Testing – Reveals Rear Coupe Section

The company’s new 1.5L GDI turbo petrol could debut with Tata Curvv SUV spotted testing recently with a coupe-shaped sloping roofline

After setting a secure foothold in sub 4m SUV with Nexon and mid-size SUV space with Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors is eyeing compact SUV space. This is the most crowded segment in India with 9 contenders currently on sale. Tata Curvv spotted testing, will be the 10th entrant in this cutthroat segment and the brand’s first proper compact SUV.

Tata Curvv SUV Spotted Testing

Just like with sub 4m sedan space, Tata is tackling compact SUV segment with a coupe-shaped vehicle. Previous test mule sightings revealed a humpback structural camouflage that Tata was using to conceal its coupe design. For the second time, we can see the coupe-sloping roofline. This design first leaked at Jeep’s Ranjangaon facility some time ago.

As seen in the recent spy shots, there is no humpback structural camouflage and it has a stylish coupe style that exudes modernity and a striking design. Up until C-pillar, production-spec Tata Curvv looks very similar to recently launched Nexon facelift. Even the doors have a similar design to them.

From C-pillar onwards, it extends further in length than Nexon and poses a striking coupe roof design which will prove to be unique in the compact SUV segment. Wheels look strikingly similar to the ones that debuted with Nexon and Nexon EV. But Curvv might launch with a separate set of wheels, probably 17-inch in size.

These spy shots also partially show Curvv’s tail lights that look different than Nexon’s. There’s no rear wiper. Sloping rooflines like this don’t usually need one. What’s not different than a Nexon, is Curvv’s front fascia. It looks like it has a similar bonnet, LED DRLs, vertically-arranged LED headlights, and more. Even the windscreen looks almost identical.

We would wager that the strategy with Nexon and Curvv might be similar to what Tata has implemented with Harrier and Safari. Same actual vehicle, but different length and target demographic. Only, Nexon and Curvv will fall in different segments altogether.

What will it pack under the bonnet?

On the inside, Tata Curvv is likely to have similar interiors as Nexon. However, with slightly better feature sets. For example, panoramic sunroof as opposed to single-pane one on Nexon, 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system as opposed to Nexon’s (ICE) 10.2-inch unit. Probably dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated seats and ADAS tech may be in the mix too.

As per powertrains, Tata Curvv may offer the 1.2L 3-cyl petrol and 1.5L 4-cyl diesel options from Nexon. Curvv is likely to debut Tata’s new 1.5L GDI turbo petrol that packs 170 PS and 250 NM. As revealed before, Curvv could pack CNG version with 1.2L mill. Also, Curvv EV is a very real possibility, given Tata’s history of launching both ICE and EV versions of its vehicles.

Rivals include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Citroen C3 Aircross. Launch is likely in around a year.

Source