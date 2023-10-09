Tata Curvv SUV Testing In Full Swing – 2024 Launch Likely?

Tata Curvv SUV Testing

With its coupe-style profile, Tata Curvv can emerge as a truly unique offering in compact SUV segment

In recent years, Tata Motors has created multiple bestsellers like Punch, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. There are signs of another potential bestseller taking shape in the form of Curvv SUV. Production-spec model was unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to launch next year. Testing for the same continues as the company preps to take on compact SUVs sometime next year.

Tata Curvv testing continues

For starters, Tata Curvv will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen C3 Aircross, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate. Curvv may launch in 2024, spawning ICE (petrol and diesel) and electric powertrains.

Curvv will be Tata’s first coupe-style SUV, last spied at Stellantis’ Ranjangaon facility. It will be based on the company’s Gen 2 platform, measuring around 4.3 meters in length. This versatile platform can accommodate ICE as well as electric powertrains. Looking at the concept version, it is easy to see that Curvv is probably one of the sportiest Tata cars. Production-spec test mules borrow a lot of styling elements from concept version.

Some of the key highlights of Tata Curvv SUV include vertically-positioned headlamp housing, full-width LED strip, prominent grille and bumper and sculpted bonnet. Side profile presents a pretty picture with flush door handles, large ORVMs, a similar alloy wheel design as Nexon and Nexon.ev, thick body claddings and more. The couple-like sloping roofline and the rising beltline combine to create a remarkable visual spectacle.

Tata’s first coupe-SUV

Hopefully, the attractive coupe profile won’t cut down on rear headroom. Especially with Curvv.ev where floor-mounted batteries squeeze interior space further. At rear, Curvv SUV has a chunky bumper, steeply raked windshield, edgy tail lamps and full-width LED strip. Like Nexon, rear washer and wiper will be hidden beneath its spoiler.

Inside, Curvv SUV will have a comprehensive range of tech and features. Some key highlights may include a 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system (similar to Harrier and Safari facelift), a fully digital and configurable instrument panel and capacitive touch controls on the centre console. Curvv is expected to be equipped with Tata’s new steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

Curvv could get ADAS

In compact SUV segment, MG Astor was the first to offer ADAS as an option. Kia has now made it more mainstream with Seltos facelift. As consumer expectations seem to favour ADAS, it is possible that Tata could introduce it with Curvv SUV. With Safari and Harrier facelift, Tata even added adaptive cruise control as part of its ADAS suite.

There is a possibility of Curvv SUV introducing Tata’s new 1.5L turbo petrol engine option, while the 1.5L turbo diesel with 115 PS and 260 Nm, will continue as is. Gearbox options will include manual, AMT and DCT options. With increasing test mule sighting frequency, we can assume a launch in 2024.