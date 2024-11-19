Tata Curvv To Get New Variants – CNG, Dark Edition Launch Soon

In just a few months of its launch, Tata Curvv has acquired close to 10% market share in the compact SUV segment

Tata Motors had launched the Curvv EV in August, followed by the ICE variants in September. To gain more traction in the compact SUV segment, Tata will introduce new Curvv variants soon. The decision could also be based on feedback received from customers and potential buyers.

Tata Curvv new variants – CNG possible

While details about the new variants have not been revealed, it is likely that CNG option could be introduced with the Curvv. This will improve Curvv’s positioning against other compact SUVs that offer CNG option. For example, the second best selling compact SUV, Maruti Grand Vitara, is available with CNG option. Similarly, Vitara’s sibling Toyota HyRyder also has CNG option. Maruti and Toyota were the first to introduce CNG option in the compact SUV segment.

As CNG option is relatively fewer in the compact SUV segment, Tata could be sensing a good opportunity with the Curvv CNG. It is possible that Tata dealerships may have reported significant enquiries for Curvv CNG variant. CNG option with Curvv can be offered with one or both petrol engine options. Curvv has two petrol engines, a 1.2-litre Revotron and a 1.2-litre Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection. The former delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm, whereas the direct injection unit produces 125 PS and 225 Nm.

Nexon already has the CNG option with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Tata is the first OEM to offer a turbocharged CNG engine. The same can be used with the Curvv as well. Onboard Nexon, the 1.2-litre turbo CNG generates 100 PS and 170 Nm. It is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

Another possibility could be a Dark Edition of Tata Curvv. This special variant could be made available for both ICE and EV versions of Curvv SUV. Tata already offers Dark Editions with SUVs like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. And these Dark Editions have a significant contribution to overall sales.

However, since Curvv has a distinctive coupe SUV design, it is not certain if the dark theme will suit its character. As of now, some of the most likable colour options for Curvv ICE variants include Flame Red and Opera Blue. Curvv EV is available in five colour options.

As seen with current Dark Editions of Tata SUVs, the exteriors and interiors get a blacked-out theme. Dark Editions have a powerful road presence, which makes them more attractive to a specific segment of buyers. Curvv Dark Edition may also get some additional features, as has been the case with other Dark Edition models.

Tata Curvv has received a good initial response and the new variants could further boost sales. The first targets for a potential overtake will be Toyota HyRyder and Kia Seltos. As of now, Hyundai Creta leads the compact SUV segment with a market share of over 30%.

