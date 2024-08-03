Tata Curvv To Start Reaching Dealer Showrooms For Public Display

India’s first SUV coupe, Tata Curvv will be directly challenged by upcoming Citroen Basalt and other popular options in compact SUV segment

After acquiring a lead position in the entry-level SUV segment with products like Nexon and Punch, Tata Motors is now eyeing the compact SUV space. Tata Curvv is scheduled for launch on 7th August. It will take on formidable rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Curvv to reach dealerships soon

Our sources have revealed that Curvv will start arriving at dealerships by 5th August. However, these units are only for display purposes. Public display of Curvv at dealerships will start from 7th August, post the official launch.

Curvv is also ready for billing to dealerships. Some of the variant names have been revealed, with colour options such as Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red and Pure Grey. Colour options will vary based on the variant and powertrain. Curvv electric model is expected to get some exclusive exterior shades.

Curvv EV powertrain options

Tata Motors is offering all available powertrain options with Curvv. In addition to the EV model, there will be two petrol and one diesel engine options. With the Curvv, Tata is introducing its new 1.2-litre petrol TGDi engine. This turbo petrol, 3-cylinder, direction injection engine churns out 125 hp and 225 Nm. That’s a gain of 5 hp and 55 Nm in comparison to the 1.2-litre petrol engine currently in use with Nexon. Tata’s new petrol engine is designed to deliver improved performance and smooth, noise-free operations.

Other engine options for Curvv include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre CRAIL diesel engine. DCA transmission will be available with all three engine options. Talking about the electric model, Curvv EV will be available in Standard and Long-Range variants. The lower variants will be equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. This configuration is currently available with the Nexon EV LR model.

Curvv EV higher variants will be using a 55-kWh battery pack. It is expected to have a range of 550 km. All variants of Curvv EV will utilize a front-axle-mounted electric motor. The SUV will have advanced features such as vehicle to vehicle charging (V2V) and vehicle to load (V2L). Curvv EV will support fast charging, allowing users to load 100+ km in just a few minutes.

Curvv – Key features, safety kit

Survivability in the highly competitive compact SUV space depends a lot on the availability of premium features. Tata Motors has ensured that Curvv EV is ahead of several rivals in terms of its equipment list. Some of the key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch cinematic touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN and a 10.25-inch digital display.

Curvv has phygital control panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AQI display and multi-mode regen braking. Safety kit includes SOS call function, front parking sensor, EPB with auto hold, ESP based driver doze off alert and advanced vehicle alert system (AVAS). Curvv EV also has 13 Level 2 ADAS features.