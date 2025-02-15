Tata Curvv Updated With A New Colour – Total 7 Shades Now

The company’s first compact SUV, Tata Curvv, has become a popular choice for buyers as it borrows the best attributes from flagship Harrier and Safari, in a smaller package. To boost sales further, Tata Motors has added a new colour to Curvv’s palette and is offered with Creative trim and above. Let’s take a look.

Tata Curvv Nitro Crimson

Up until now, Tata Curvv used to be offered in six colour options – Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue. The company had hinted to us a potential Dark Edition with an all-black exteriors and interiors at the media drive, but it has not materialised yet.

What has materialised, is a new Nitro Crimson shade. Just like Curvv has two shades of Grey, it now gets a second shade of Red, called Nitro Crimson. It is a lot less “Red” than Flame Red, which can come off too in your face for a few buyers. Now, buyers who crave a red shade and don’t want the Flame Red, gets an option to choose Nitro Crimson.

This new colour is offered with Creative trim and above. It is a much darker shade of Red and not as bright as Flame Red, which kinda looks like Orange, in many ways. The new colour compliments the overall youthfulness and Curvv’s style appeal, quite well and is likely to be a popular colour in the future from Tata Motors.

Any other changes?

Other than the new Nitro Crimson colour, there aren’t any other updates to Curvv. It still gets the same coupe sloping roofline, flush door handles, powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, Harrier-inspired front fascia with sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs and fog lights with cornering lights, connected LED tail lights, doors that go on top of the sills and more.

On the inside, Curvv gets a 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument screen with Maps support, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL music system, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof and others.

Powertrain-wise, Tata Curvv gets a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine, a 1.2L Turbo Petrol GDI engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine, mated to either a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT or a 7-speed DCA. The company has been aggressively pushing the marketing around Curvv and demonstrating the strength of this vehicle by pulling a 48,000 kg Boeing 737 airplane.