Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt – Coupe SUV Specs, Features, Prices, Size Compared

While Citroen Basalt matches Tata Curvv in size, it is a lower-tier product than other compact SUVs in India and is priced accordingly

The Coupe SUV genre is still in the budding stage, despite it being a decade old. In India, there have been a few Coupe SUVs launched including BMW X6, the one that started it all. In the mainstream Indian market, however, it is Tata Motors and Citroen making a splash at the same time and in the same segment. Let’s see how they fare.

Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt

Within the compact SUV segment, there were as many as 9 contenders just a couple of months ago. Now, there are 11. 10th being the Citroen Basalt and 11th being Tata Curvv. Interestingly, both the recent additions to this segment bear a Coupe SUV design, hinting that there may be other brands catching up the trend.

Comparing these two coupe SUVs, is not an easy task. We say this because while they match up with each other in dimensions, they are starkly different in the way they are built, executed, loaded up, marketed and priced. While Tata Curvv competes with typical compact SUVs, Citroen chases the sub 4m SUVs’ pricing.

Speaking of, Basalt starts from Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 13.83 lakh (Ex-sh). On the other hand, Curvv starts from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 19 lakh (Ex-sh). There is a significant disparity between these vehicles in terms of features too. Since size is the only parameter where these two are evenly matched, let’s get dimensions out of the way.

Basalt is longer, while Curvv is wider and taller. At 2,651 mm, Basalt has a longer wheelbase too. Curvv has a boot space advantage at 500L and a ground clearance advantage at 208 mm. Basalt’s wheel size doesn’t exceed 16-inches and tyre width is 205-section, while Curvv offers 18-inch alloys wrapped with 215-section tyres.

Both vehicles come equipped with a 1.2L 3-cylinder engine set in different tunes. Tata Curvv gets the turbo oomph even in the lower variants making up to 118 bhp, 170 Nm and 123 bhp, 225 Nm in the new GDi engine. Basalt has an NA petrol and turbo petrol as variations with up to 109 bhp and 205 Nm. Gearbox options are interesting too, as Nexon offers either 6MT or 7DCA, while Basalt starts from 5MT and then has 6MT and 6TC options. Basalt lacks a diesel option altogether.

Brutal difference in features

There is a massive difference between Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv when it comes to features and creature comforts. The tables below give a glimpse of this perspective. Even with the recently added features like LED projector headlights, electrically-folding ORVMs, auto climate control, rear AC vents and others, Tata Curvv is light years ahead of Basalt. We have to see customer reception to the new strategy Citroen has taken up.

Even with feel-good features, Tata Curvv is lightyears ahead of Citroen Basalt, packing most of the trendy elements one could ask for in this segment. However, Citroen offers two elements that Curvv doesn’t get – winged headrests and under-thigh support for 2nd row occupants.

Where safety is concerned, both vehicles offer 6 airbags as standard. Curvv gets Level-2 ADAS and is highly likely to score 5 stars in upcoming crash tests. Citroen Basalt, on the other hand, is likely to score very low, in line with the India-spec eC3 tested by Global NCAP.