Tata Curvv Vs Nexon Design Compared, ICE And EV – Spot The Difference!

As compared to Nexon’s rugged profile, the Curvv SUV has a more dynamic and sportier coupe body style

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Curvv compact SUV, India’s first SUV Coupe. Prices will be announced on 7th August. Ahead of that, here’s a look at some of the key differences between Curvv and Nexon.

Curvv Vs Nexon Design Compared

Tata Curvv will be around 4.3 meters long, placing it in the compact SUV segment. Curvv will challenge rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Nexon is just a little less than 4 meters long (3,995 mm), categorized in the sub-4-meter SUV segment.

It rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Toyota Taisor. With larger dimensions and a longer wheelbase, Curvv will have more space for all passengers. Boot space is also expected to be bigger than that of Nexon (382 litres). The official width and height of Curvv SUV are yet to be revealed.

The sloping roofline at rear gives the impression of reduced headroom for rear passengers. However, there may not be any significant difference when compared to Nexon’s height of 1,620 mm. A Curvv test mule spotted side by side with Nexon had revealed that Curvv is also wider than Nexon (1,804 mm).

Styling & Appeal

When looking at the front fascia, one can spot quite a few similarities in the styling of the two SUVs. However, Curvv’s exterior surfaces are a lot more refined and decluttered. Curvv has full-width LED light bars at front and rear. The grille design used for Curvv has a more premium feel as compared to that of Nexon.

Moving to the sides, Curvv has flush door handles in comparison to traditional door handles used with Nexon. Curvv gets sporty petal-styled alloy wheels, which are visually more appealing. The most noticeable difference is apparently the Curvv’s coupe profile in comparison to Nexon’s boxy proportions.

Curvv has a panoramic sunroof, something that can play a key role in influencing consumer decisions. However, it is reported that even Nexon will be getting a panoramic sunroof soon. At the rear, Curvv’s heavily raked windshield and decluttered profile creates better visuals than Nexon.

Curvv vs. Nexon – Interiors, features

Although both SUVs will have several common features, Curvv is expected to get some additional equipment list. For example, Curvv will have a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, HUD and electronic parking brake. Curvv will also be getting ADAS, which is currently not available with Nexon.

Curvv Vs. Nexon – Powertrain options

Tata Curvv will be available in ICE as well as electric formats, the same as Nexon. However, it is expected that Nexon will get additional CNG option in the current financial year. It will make Nexon the world’s first SUV to offer 4 different powertrain options. CNG could be introduced for Curvv as well, but at a later date.

Curvv EV, which will be launched first, can get a larger battery pack in comparison to that of Nexon. Range could be around 480-520 km. In comparison, Nexon EV has a range of 465 km. Petrol variants of Curvv are expected to get a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 125 PS and 225 Nm. Transmission choices could include a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT.

In comparison, Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA. Curvv diesel variants are expected to borrow the 1.5-litre engine from Nexon. It generates 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AMT.

Curvv Vs. Nexon – Price

Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh. In comparison, Nexon EV starts at Rs 14.49 lakh. Curvv ICE models will be available at a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh. Nexon ICE range starts at Rs 7.99 lakh.