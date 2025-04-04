Tata Discounts April 2025 Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is among India’s leading car manufacturers and the Punch SUV has emerged as India’s best-selling car of any genre for Calendar Year 2024. The company is also on the verge of launching Harrier EV and is testing Altroz facelift and Tata Sierra. For the month of April 2025, Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, especially on MY24 stock.

Tata Discounts April 2025

For the month of April 2025, Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts. For starters, we get direct consumer discounts of up to Rs 85,000 and Scrappage or Exchange bonus on top of it of up to Rs 50,000. The MY24 stock offers the most attractive discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh. The lowest discounts are predictably on Punch and highest on Altroz. Let’s take a closer look.

Punch – Discounts Up To Rs 25,000

Where sales are concerned, Punch is Tata Motors’ rockstar and brings the highest volumes for the brand among other vehicles. Owing to its popularity, Tata offers least amount of discounts on Punch, which maxes out at up to Rs 25,000 on MY24 model and MY25 model alike. This discount is offered on all variants of Punch across both Petrol and CNG fuel options.

Curvv – Discounts Up To Rs 30,000

The company’s latest vehicle, Curvv is garnering a discount of up to Rs 30,000 on MY24 model. This Rs 30,000 discount is purely consumer discount without any scrappage & exchange benefits. All variants of MY24 Curvv are eligible to this discount. Where MY25 stock of Curvv is concerned, Tata is not offering any discounts.

Tiago – Discounts Up To Rs 35,000

Tata’s most affordable Tiago hatchback just received its midlife makeover. The older MY24 model without these updates is on sale with attractive offers of up to Rs 35,000 on all variants across all fuel options (Petrol & CNG). On MY25 version of Tiago, Tata is offering a max discount of Rs 25,000 on all variants except the base XE.

Tigor – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

Alongside Tiago, Tata also gave Tigor a midlife update as well. Older MY24 version of Tigor is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on all variants which includes Rs 30,000 consumer discount and Rs 15,000 scrappage & exchange bonus. Unlike MY25 Tiago, all variants of MY25 version of Tigor get discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

Nexon – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

Also offering a max discount of up to Rs 45,000, we have Tata Nexon. Tata is offering Rs 35,000 consumer discount and Rs 10,000 on exchange & scrappage benefits on MY24 version of Nexon Petrol, Diesel and CNG. On the other hand, newer MY25 versions get a max discount of Rs 15,000 only on Petrol and Diesel.

Harrier & Safari – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

The flagship Harrier and Safari are being offered with a max discount of up to Rs 75,000 in across April 2025. This max ceiling of Rs 75,000 discount is offered on MY24 version of Harrier and Safari on all variants. MY25 version of Harrier & Safari are being offered with a discount of Rs 50,000 on all variants.

Altroz – Discounts Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

The highest discounts from Tata Motors for the month of April 2025 was bestowed on MY24 version of Altroz premium hatchback. Petrol, Diesel and CNG (non Racer) variants get a max discount of Rs 1 lakh. Altroz Racer, on the other hand, gets a max discount of Rs 1.35 lakh. On MY25 version of Altroz Petrol, Diesel and CNG, Tata is offering max discount of Rs 45,000.

MY24 Plant Stock Discount

Tata is also offering something called Plant Stock Discounts on MY24 models taking the total discounts up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Under this scheme, Tata is offering Rs 25,000 discount on Tiago, Rs 40,000 discount on Curvv, Rs 50,000 discount on Punch & Nexon, Rs 60,000 discount on Tigor, Rs 1 lakh discount on Harrier & Safari and lastly, Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Altroz.

