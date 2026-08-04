Tata Discounts Aug 2026 Up To Rs 3.35 L – ICE and EVs

Tata Motors has been holding the second position in India’s car sales charts for some time now and the company has been expanding its portfolio to appeal to a diverse range of audience. However, the company also offers attractive discounts on its ICE and EV lineup for the month of August that go up to Rs 3.35 Lakh to boost sales and clear existing inventory.

Tata ICE Discounts August 2026

With their ICE lineup, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, which includes cash discount, loyalty bonus, scrappage benefit, ‘Freedom Offer’, ‘Level Up’ bonus and exchange bonus. It has to be noted that these discounts last till August 31st and are subjected to change, depending on the state and city. Contacting your nearest dealership for precise discounts is advised.

Tiago & Tigor – Up To Rs 35k

The brand’s entry-level offerings, the Tiago and Tigor, get the least discounts for the month of August 2026. Starting with Tiago, Tata is not offering any discounts on the just-launched 2026 facelift model, but the remaining stocks of pre-update Tiago is available with discounts up to Rs 35,000. Yet-to-be-updated Tigor is offered with discounts of up to Rs 30,000.

Harrier & Safari – Up To Rs 45k

Tata’s flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs are also subjected to discounts this month, but not as much as their flagship price would suggest. Also, the newer Hyperion Petrol variants of Harrier and Safari are not subject to this discount. Only the Diesel engine variants are, and the discount goes up to Rs 45,000.

Altroz – Up To Rs 55k

India’s only Diesel hatchback, the Tata Altroz, is also subject to attractive discounts and benefits. For August 2026, discounts go up to Rs 55,000 and highest benefits are with CNG variants. Petrol and Diesel variants, on the other hand, get less discounts that go till Rs 35,000.

Nexon – Up To Rs 75k

India’s darling sub 4m SUV, the Nexon, is subjected to discounts for August 2026 as well. We can see that discounts go till Rs 75,000 and Rs 45,000 of that is ‘Freedom Offer’, making Nexon quite attractive against the cut-throat competition from rivals. Aforementioned discount is for Petrol variants of Nexon, while CNG variants get up to 60,000 discounts and it is up to Rs 20,000 for Diesel variants.

Sierra – Up To Rs 90k

Tata’s latest new car, the Sierra, is also subjected to discounts for the month of August 2026. The discounts go up to Rs 90,000 and are only offered on Diesel variants. Petrol variants (both Revotron and Hyperion) are impervious to these discounts. In that discount, up to Rs 30,000 benefit is what Tata calls Level-Up bonus.

Curvv – Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh

The only Tata vehicle to offer discounts and benefits over Rs 1 lakh mark, is Curvv. This coupe SUV has received a max discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Only a few select variants are offered with these benefits and may depend on availability of stock too. A CNG version of Curvv is likely to launch in the coming future.

Tata EV Discounts August 2026

For the month of August 2026, Tata EVs are being sold with exciting and tempting discounts and benefits. Max benefits are up to Rs 3.35 lakh, which is a huge sum and the benefits include cash discounts, loyalty bonus, ‘Freedom Offer’, scrappage bonus and exchange bonus. These offers are valid till 31st of August and buyers should visit their nearest dealership to get accurate discounts.

Nexon EV – Up To Rs 45k

One of Tata’s highest-selling electric offerings, the Nexon EV, gets the least discounts for the month of August 2026. So, discounts are less and buyers can get a maximum discount of up to Rs 45,000 this month.

Tiago EV – Up To Rs 1.45 Lakh

The new Tiago EV facelift has been launched and the pre-facelift model is being offered with massive discounts of up to Rs 1.45 lakh. This highest discount is with Tiago EV LR XT variant of pre-facelift model, while other LR variants get lower discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. With MR variants, discounts are less at up to Rs 65,000.

Punch EV – Up To Rs 1.45 Lakh

Just like the Tiago EV, Punch EV is also offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh, depending on the variant. LR variants get the highest discount with up to Rs 1.45 lakh, which is reduced with MR variants which get up to 1.25 lakh worth of benefits.

Harrier EV – Up To Rs 2.75 Lakh

The company’s flagship Harrier EV is up for grabs with attractive discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2.75 lakh for the month of August 2026. This discount is offered with the top-spec Empowered trim variants, while slightly lower Adventure and Fearless+ trim variants get a max discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is just a little less.

Curvv EV – Up To Rs 3.35 Lakh

The poster child of Tata EV discounts has always been Curvv EV, offering the highest possible max discount for that month. August 2026 was no different as it was Curvv EV which got the highest discount of Rs 3.35 lakh. Non-X variants benefit with this highest discount and most of it is achievable as Rs 3 lakh is fixed cash discount.