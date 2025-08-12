Tata Discounts August 2025 Up To Rs 1.35 L – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Curvv, Altroz

Tata Motors is extending a hefty discount across its ICE range for August 2025 which goes up to Rs 1.35 lakh

As we soon head into the festive months during the latter part of this year, automakers are keen to liquidate stocks and start afresh. Earlier this month, Honda Cars and Volkswagen announced hefty discounts for August 2025 while there are a range of electric vehicles too that buyers can pick up at sizeable discounts. These discounts include cash benefits, exchange offers and special rates for corporate buyers but depend on dealerships and stocks available.

Tata Motors has also jumped into the band wagon and announced extensive discounts for August 2025. These discounts are on its MG 2024 and MY 2025 range and go up to Rs 1.35 lakh, its highest discount on the MY 2024 Altroz Petrol variant. These discounts are exclusively being offered on the company’s petrol/diesel/CNG range and does not include its EV range.

Tata Motors – MY 2024 Discounts and Offers

Taking into account the MY 2024 discounts, Tata Tiago and Tigor – Petrol and CNG variants can be hand at a discount of Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively. This includes customer discount and exchange offer. The highest benefits are being offered on the Altroz. All variants of the Altroz petrol and CNG with the exception of the Racer, are at a total discount of Rs 1 lakh equally split into consumer and exchange benefits.

Altroz diesel trims also carry the same Rs 1 lakh benefit while the highest savings are on the Altroz Racer petrol that goes up to Rs 1.35 lakh. Tata Punch petrol and CNG is at a saving of Rs 25,000 while the Nexon – petrol, CNG and diesel is at a total benefit of Rs 45,000. All variants of the Harrier and Safari come in with benefits of Rs 75,000 while Tata Curvv is being exclusively offered with a consumer discount of Rs 30,000.

Tata Motors – MY 2025 Discounts and Offers

A lower extend of benefits is being offered across the company’s MY 2025 range. Tata Tiago and Tigor are at Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Altroz petrol/CNG/diesel comes in with total benefits upto Rs 65,000 while Punch petrol/CNG is at Rs 25,000. All variants of the Punch are at a discount of Rs 25,000 which goes up to Rs 30,000 on the Nexon and then on to Rs 75,000 on the Harrier and Safari diesel trims.

Tata Harrier Smart and Fearless and Safari Smart and Accomplished have a Rs 50,000 benefit though the month of August 2025.

Intervention Consumer Discount

Tata Motors is also offering Intervention Consumer Discount through August 7-31, 2025. This is being offered exclusively on the Harrier and Safari diesel variants. Harrier benefits extend from Rs 50,000 on the Fearless X and Dark Stealth and on the Pure+ and Pure +S range. Harrier Adventure + and Adventure + A carries a higher benefit of Rs 1 lakh. The All Fearless including Dark Edition is at a lower consumer discount of Rs 25,000.

Tata Safari Accomplished X, Dark Stealth and 65 come in with a Rs 50,000 benefit along with the Pure + and Pure + S trims. Adventure + and Adventure + A (including Dark) carries a higher benefit of Rs 1 lakh with a Rs 25,000 consumer discount on the Safari Accomplished / Dark.

