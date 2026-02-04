Tata Discounts Feb 2026 Up To Rs 85k – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Curvv, Harrier

Tata Motors has had a rather productive sales prospect in the month of January 2026 as it bagged the 2nd position in the country. It maintained a gap of around 7k units from 3rd best-seller and registered an impressive 46.07% YoY growth and a 40.31% MoM growth. Nexon even emerged as the country’s best-selling vehicle and Punch in 3rd place.

The company continues to offer exciting discounts to push sales and generate volumes. Recipients of these exciting discounts included unsold MY24 chassis vehicles along with last year’s MY25 chassis vehicles. Also, there were some discounts on MY26 chassis vehicles too. Let’s break it down further and see model-wise discounts.

Tiago & Tigor – Up to Rs 35k Discount

Tiago and Tigor have continued to be at the entry point of Tata Motor’s portfolio where pricing is concerned. With MY24 and MY25 chassis, all variants of Tigor along with all variants of Tiago (except for XE and XE MYC) are bestowed with a max discount of up to Rs 35,000. With MY26 chassis, all variants of Tiago (except for XE MYC) and Tigor (except fleet) get max possible discount of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. These comprise of direct consumer discounts and exchange and scrappage bonus as well.

Punch – Up to Rs 40k Discount

Tata Motors has launched Punch facelift in the country starting for a price of Rs 5.59 lakh (Ex-sh). All pre-facelift models of Punch across MY24 and MY25 chassis get a uniform discount of up to Rs 40,000. This is across both Petrol and CNG engine options and then there is a Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus as well. MY26 Punch facelift does not get any discounts.

Curvv – Up to Rs 40k Discount

India’s first mainstream coupe SUV, the Tata Curvv, has proven to be a style statement and Tata’s foray into 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space. The company is offering a uniform Rs 40,000 discount with Curvv for all engine options across MY24, MY25 and MY26 models. There is no loyalty bonus with Curvv.

Nexon – Up to Rs 50k Discount

Currently, Nexon is India’s best-selling vehicle (irrespective of all body styles) and the company is offering a max discount of up to Rs 50,000 with MY24 and MY25 models. All three engine variants (Petrol, CNG, Diesel) get the same discount. With MY26 Nexon, Tata is offering up to Rs 25,000 discount across all variants.

Harrier and Safari – Up to Rs 75k Discount

Currently, Harrier and Safari are Tata Motors’ flagship SUVs and both of them recently got a new 1.5L Hyperion Turbo Petrol engine. With MY24 and MY25 Harrier and Safari, Tata is offering total discounts of up to Rs 75,000. With MY26 Harrier and Safari, Tata offers up to Rs 35,000 discounts. It has to be noted that these discounts are only with new variants.

Altroz – Up to Rs 85k Discount

We saved Altroz for the last as it gets the highest amount of discounts. The max discount can go up to Rs 85,000 for pre-facelift version of MY24 and MY25 Altroz chassis. Facelifted MY25 Altroz gets discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and MY26 gets a total of Rs 30,000.

