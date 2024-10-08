Tata Discounts Festive Offers Oct 2024 – Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors has introduced special festive discounts across its portfolio, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.33 lakh depending on variant

As India enters the festive season, Tata Motors has announced special discounts across the range. These discounts are being extended on MY2023 and MY2024 passenger vehicles and are valid till 31st October 2024. There were also special festive discounts being offered through the month of September 2024 which now get extended into October, though once again it is exclusively offered on the company’s ICE range and not on its electric lineup.

Tata Motors October 2024 Discounts

The promotions include consumer incentives, exchange offers and corporate benefits. Tata Motors lost its No. 3 position to Mahindra in September. The company posted negative YoY and MoM sales. However, these hefty discounts and exchange offers could help the company boost sales through October 2024.

For MY 2024 variants, the discounts are lower and range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. The Tiago can be had at discounts of Rs 30,000 across all petrol and CNG variants excluding the XE, XM and XTD trims while there is a discount of Rs 20,000 on these three trims which does not include any consumer but is extended on all CNG variants.

MY2024 Tata Altroz can be had at discounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 depending on variant. The highest discount is on the Altroz Racer which extends to Rs 50,000 and includes a customer benefit of Rs 30,000, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

There is a festive special discount of Rs 25,000 being extended on the Nexon petrol and diesel excluding the Smart (O), Smart+ and Smart +S along with Pure and Pure S trims. Nexon Pure and Pure +S petrol and diesel variants are at a benefit of Rs 20,000 while Smart + and Smart+S petrol and diesel variants are at Rs 10,000 benefit which is only offered by way of an exchange scheme. Tata Nexon Fearless is at a discount of Rs 35,000. There is also a special Intervention Consumer Discount being offered on the Nexon Petrol and Diesel at Rs 15,000. Tata Harrier and Safari diesel variants are also being offered exclusively via an exchange scheme of Rs 25,000.

Tata Discounts – MY2023

Tiago hatchback, with a 4-star safety rating and offered in petrol and CNG trims is being presented with a total discount of Rs 90,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively for its of MY 2023 model year trims. The benefits of its petrol trim include a consumer discount of Rs 65,000, an exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and corporate benefits of Rs 5,000. The CNG offering sees a Rs 60,000 consumer discount while exchange offers and corporate discounts remain unchanged.

Tata Tigor MY2023 petrol and CNG trims come in with a total benefit of Rs 85,000 while the Altroz petrol, and diesel variants are at a total benefit of up to Rs 70,000 while the CNG trims can be had at 55,000 total discounts. On the Tata Punch, the company is extending these festive discounts on the petrol variants up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 15,000 on the CNG variants.

Outgoing variants of the Tata Nexon can be availed at total benefits up to Rs 95,000 and Rs 80,000 across its petrol and diesel variants respectively. The new Nexon sees lower benefits ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 depending on variant. The highest discounts are being presented with the Harrier and Safari outgoing trims that extend up to Rs 1.33 lakh. The new variants can be had at total benefits up to Rs 50,000.