Tata Discounts July 2024 Up To Rs 1.33 Lakh – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors discounts are being offered on MY2023 and MY2024 models ranging from Rs 3,000 to 1,33,000, extended through the month of July 2024

Keen to clear out stocks ahead of these upcoming model launches, the company is extending hefty discounts across its ICE vehicle lineup. These discounts and special exchange offers along with corporate benefits are valid through the period 1st to 31st July 2024.

Tata Discounts MY 2023 and MY 2024

The offers being extended by Tata Motors vary according to MY 2023 and MY 2024 models with the MY2023 models being offered at a higher discount so as to clear stock. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for sharing the details.

Tata Tiago Discounts July 2024

Where the Tata Tiago is concerned, MY2024 petrol variants carry the highest benefit extending upto Rs 60,000. This can be had in the form of cash discount of Rs 3,5000, exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and special benefit of Rs 5,000 to corporate buyers. Coming to the CNG variants, the customer discount comes down to Rs 25,000 while exchange and corporate offers remain the same to a total of Rs 50,000.

For MY2023, the Tiago petrol and CNG variants get the highest discount of Rs 90,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively. Here the cash discounts are at Rs.65,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively with similar exchange offers and corporate discounts of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000. Tata Tiago hatchback is otherwise available from Rs. 5.65 – 8.90 lakh in India.

Tata Tigor Discounts July 2024

Tata Tigor, 5 seater compact sedan that ranges from Rs. 6.30 – 9.55 lakh is currently on offer through the month of July 2024 at Rs 55,000 on its petrol variant for MY 2024 extending to Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange benefit and Rs 5,000 for corporate buyers. CNG trim sees a lower total discount of Rs 50,000 which due to lower cash discount of Rs 25,000. MY23 petrol and CNG variants of the Tigor go up to Rs 85,000.

Tata Altroz Discounts July 2024

Tata Altroz hatchback starts off at Rs 6.55 lakh for its base model going up to Rs 10.99 for the top spec variants. Through July 2024, buyers can avail of a special discount of Rs 50,000 on its petrol and diesel variants and upto Rs 35,000 on the CNG trim for MY24 models. There is no corporate discount being offered on Altroz CNG. Buyers of the Altroz MY23 models stand to gain by Rs 70,000 for the petrol and diesel trims with Rs 45,000 cash discount and Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 exchange offer and corporate benefits. The CNG trim can be had at a Rs 55,000 total discount.

Tata Punch and Nexon Discounts July 2024

Tata Punch MY2024 and MY2023 models are exclusively being offered at Rs 3,000 benefit to corporate buyers while there is no discount at all on the CNG trim. There is also the outgoing Nexon that is currently on offer with total benefits of Rs 90,000 and Rs 75,000 on its petrol and diesel engines respectively.

Tata Harrier and Safari Discounts July 2024

There is also a Rs 38,000 benefit on the new Harrier and Safari diesel variants which includes a Rs 30,000 exchange offer and Rs 8,000 corporate benefit. The MY23 diesel trims of Harrier and Safari outgoing models are the highest at Rs 1,33,000 while the new Harrier and Safari can be had at a total discount upto Rs 88,000.