Tata Discounts Nov 2024 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon Harrier Safari

The highest year-end discounts are being offered on the outgoing MY2023 Harrier and Safari models with a total benefit upto Rs 2.50 lakh

Tata Motors has announced special year end discounts across its product range apart from the recently launched Curvv/EV. These discounts are valid from 8th to 30th November 2024 and are extended on both MY2023 and MY2024 models. The offers vary according to model and engine type. The discounts are a follow up of October 2024 discounts.

Tata Tiago Discounts Nov 2024 – MY2023 and MY 2024

For MY2023, the company is extending discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh. Starting with the Tiago, all petrol and CNG variants are being offered with a flat consumer discount of Rs 1 lakh. Tiago MY2024 petrol variants which exclude the XE, XM and XTO trims come in with a Rs 10,000 consumer discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, thus taking total benefit upto Rs 25,000. The CNG trims, excluding the XE and XM are with the same Rs 10,000 customer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange benefit. The petrol XE, XM and XTO trims along with CNG XE and XM are on offer with a flat Rs 15,000 exchange offer.

Tata Tigor Discounts Nov 2024

All variants of MY2023 Tata Tigor are on offer at a Rs 1 lakh discount through Nov 2024. Discounts on MY2024 all petrol variants except the XE and across all CNG variants stands at Rs 10,000 customer benefit, Rs 15,000 exchange offer to a total of Rs 25,000. The petrol XE trim sees a higher benefit of Rs 30,000 in terms of consumer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer to a total saving of Rs 45,000.

Tata Altroz Discounts Nov 2024

Consumer discount across the Altroz hatchback petrol, diesel and CNG trims for MY2023 is at Rs 90,000. The discounts vary for MY2024. All variants across the petrol, diesel and CNG trims excluding certain variants stand at Rs 15,000 consumer benefit and Rs 15,000 exchange offer. Altroz petrol XM, XMS, XM+, XM+S XMA+ and XMA+S sees a lower consumer benefit of Rs 10,000 but the same Rs 15,000 exchange offer. It is the same Rs 25,000 benefit seen on the Altroz diesel and CNG XM+ and XM+S trims.

Altroz petrol and CNG XE variants see no consumer benefit. It is being exclusively offered with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 across its MY2024 range. The Altroz Petrol Racer trim gets the highest benefit of Rs 50,000 in terms of consumer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer to a total of Rs 65,000.

Punch Discounts Nov 2024

Tata Punch, the highest selling model in the company lineup in Oct 2024 is being offered with a Rs 40,000 discount across its MY2023 range. The Punch petrol (new) is at a consumer discount of Rs 70,000. For MY 2024, the Punch petrol and CNG Pure and Camo trims come in exclusively with a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000. Buyers do not receive any exchange benefit.

Nexon Discounts Nov 2024

MY2023 diesel trims of the Tata Nexon are on offer with a flat discount of Rs 70,000. This goes up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the outgoing petrol and diesel trims. On the other hand, MY2024 variants of the Tata Nexon see a consumer benefit of Rs 20,000 and exchange offer of Rs 10,000 across its petrol and diesel trims excluding Smart (O), Smart+, Smart +S and Pure and Pure S trims. Pure and Pure S trims of the Nexon petrol and diesel see a lower consumer benefit of Rs 15,000 along with a Rs 10,000 exchange offer while buyer of the Petrol Smart (O), Smart+, Smart +S and Diesel Smart + and Smart+S trims get an exclusive exchange offer of Rs 10,000.

Harrier and Safari Discounts Nov 2024

The pre-facelift MY2023 Harrier and Safari receive the highest benefits from all Tata models in Nov 2024. Harrier and Safari diesel new and outgoing comes in with a Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh total consumer discount respectively. For MY2024 all variants of the Harrier and Safari diesel trims can be had at a Rs 25,000 exchange offer only.