Tata Electric Bus First Batch Delivered To BEST In Mumbai

Tata Motors begins delivery of Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST

Today Tata Motors delivered 26 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). This starts the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST. Part of the larger order of 340 electric buses from BEST under GoI’s FAME II initiative, the remainder of the order will be delivered in a phased manner as per schedule. This is the largest order from a metro city for Gross Cost Contract under FAME II initiative.

The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric AC buses were flagged off at an event at Nariman Point, Mumbai. Tata Motors is charged with building, deploying, maintaining and operating end to end charging infra, and buses across Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar bus depots.

One Tata initiative

Tata Power is charged with maintaining upstream and downstream electrical facilities including supplies. and is responsible for bus charging facility. Tata Auto Components charged with collaborations, design, development, sourcing and supply of select components to Tata Motors.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, Tata Motors is delighted to have delivered the first 26 of the 340 electric buses for the city of Mumbai. The buses have been specially designed keeping the comfort and convenience of Mumbaikars including a “lift mechanism” for differently abled travellers. Tata Motors’ global standards of manufacturing processes and vehicle development centres have helped in innovating and leading the electric mobility solutions from the front. We will continue to play a proactive role in the government’s electrification drive.”

Tata Ultra Urban AC electric buses

The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban AC electric buses optimise driver and passenger comfort, and is an environmentally-friendly mass mobility solution for Bombay. Lift Mechanism extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially abled passengers. Seats are ergonomic, and interiors spacious. Passenger utility conveniences include charging ports, WiFi hotspot, and wide entry and exit passages.

Systems in use include Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other inclusions for efficient and smooth operations. The buses have been tested in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra for its performance prowess in diverse terrains.

Under FAME I initiative, Tata Motors supplied 215 electric buses in 5 cities across India. Collectively, the buses have clocked more than 4 million kilometres. This has helped acquire timely and necessary data and stats that the company can glean important insights from to further innovate and upgrade the electric bus product portfolio.

Tata Motors has received orders from several state transport units (STUs) in FAME phase II. The order book includes 60 buses from AJL, 100 buses from Jaipur City Transport Services Limited and 300 buses by BEST in Mumbai. Tata Motors has also delivered 25 hybrid buses to MMRDA.