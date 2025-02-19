Tata Electric Car Sales Cross 2 Lakh Milestone – New Offers, Benefits Up To Rs 1.86 L

– 45-day celebration offers exchange bonuses, 100% on-road finance, and free charging benefits

– Tata Power to provide six months of free charging for Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev buyers

Tata.ev, India’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has reached a significant milestone with 2 lakh EVs on Indian roads. To mark this achievement, the company has announced a 45-day celebration, offering exclusive benefits to both new and existing customers.

Tata.ev’s Contribution to India’s EV Growth

Since pioneering the mass EV segment with the Nexon.ev in 2020, Tata.ev has solidified its position as India’s best-selling four-wheeler EV brand. Collectively, Tata EV owners have traveled over 5 billion kilometers, reducing 7 lakh tons of CO2 emissions. With over 8,000 Tata EVs crossing 1 lakh kilometers, the brand continues to prove its reliability and long-term value.

In addition to product growth, Tata.ev is heavily investing in charging infrastructure, with plans to install over 400,000 charging points across India by 2027, further accelerating EV adoption.

Exclusive Benefits for New and Existing Customers

As part of this limited-time celebration, Tata.ev has introduced special offers to make EV ownership easier and more rewarding:

For New Customers:

– Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 50,000 on any passenger vehicle

– 100% On-Road Finance: Zero down payment options available

– Free Public Charging: Six months of free charging at Tata Power stations (applicable for Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev, MY2024)

– Free Home Charger Installation: 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger included with the EV purchase

For Existing Tata Customers:

– Loyalty Bonus for Current Tata.ev Owners: Rs 50,000 discount on Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

– Loyalty Bonus for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Owners: Rs 20,000 discount on Nexon.ev and Curvv.ev

Tata.ev’s Vision for a Greener Future

Celebrating this momentous occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our foray into electric mobility began with a bold and visionary commitment to advancing India towards a future of meaningful mobility – one that is smart, safe, and fundamentally green. Since we unveiled the Nexon.ev in 2020, we have championed EV adoption to greater heights with over 2 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads cementing our position as India’s largest EV 4-wheeler manufacturer.

We share this success with our partners across the ecosystem – dealers, suppliers, charge point operators, and crucially, our customers, who believe in our vision to democratize cutting-edge technology. By introducing these exclusive benefits, we welcome more customers to join us in this revolution and reaffirm our commitment to grow acceptance of EVs as a technology for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.”