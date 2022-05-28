Tata Electric Cars Waiting Period – Nexon EV, MAX, Tigor EV, XpresT

Tata Motors is the leading electric car manufacturer of India – Waiting period is up to 4 months

Tata Motors is one company that delivers on their vision. Under the able Ratan Tata, Tata Motors has achieved a lot of difficult feats in India. Tata launched the Indica in 1998 which was the first indigenously developed car in India. A car so good, it revolutionized Indian automotive history.

Ratan Tata’s vision was brought to life in the form of the Tata Nano in 2008 which was the cheapest production car in the world. Tata Nexon has its fair share in Tata Motor’s legacy as it was the first Indian vehicle to score 5-stars in Global NCAP’s crash tests. Now, Tata Motors seems to have achieved a legacy feat when it comes to electric mobility with the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

Tata Electric Car Waiting Period

Mahindra tried to capture the EV market in India with polarizing products like E2o, E2o Plus and the eVerito which failed. Tata Motors began its EV journey with the Tigor EV catering to Government tenders and fleet owners. Then it launched the Nexon EV with decent performance and range and was an overall well-rounded product. It was so good, that it soon became the best-selling electric car in the country. Making Tata Motors, the largest selling EV manufacturer in India.

Today, Tata Motors has on sale 4 electric cars. These are Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV and XpresT. The first three are for the passenger market, while the latter is for the commercial segment only. Depending on the variant and city, the waiting period extends up to 4 months.

Tata Nexon EV Max

Nexon EV sells in good numbers and has very high demand from Indian customers. Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon EV Max with a bigger 40.5 kWh battery, better performance, better features and most importantly, a better range of 437 km on a single charge. It costs around Rs. 1.5 lakh to 2.0 lakh (ex-sh) over the standard Nexon EV.

In just 6 days from the launch of the Nexon EV Max, it has garnered a lot of bookings which has driven the waiting period of the Nexon EV Max to 4 months. Demand for the standard Nexon EV is also high. We have seen absurd waiting periods for internal combustion engine-powered vehicles of up to 20 months. Garnering this type of demand in EVs in a developing country like India with poor charging infrastructure is remarkable.

Price and Launch

Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs. 14.7 lakh (ex-sh) for the XM variant and Rs. 17.4 lakh (ex-sh) for XZ Plus Lux Dark Edition. Whereas the Nexon EV Max is priced between Rs. 17.74 lakh (ex-sh) for the XZ Plus 3.3 kW charger and Rs. 19.24 lakh for XZ Plus Lux 7.2 kW charger.

While the Nexon EV still poses as the better choice for users with less highway use, The Nexon EV Max appeals to the users with occasional or daily highway use. Tata Motors is expected to start deliveries of the Nexon EV Max in the month of June. With Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max, Tata has established itself as a mainstream EV manufacturer for the masses.