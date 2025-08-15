Tata.ev Charging Report 2025 – Key Insights Revealed For EV Users

A significant improvement has been noted in EV charging infrastructure across the country, although some snags still need ironing out

To provide an overview of EV usage trends and the prevailing EV charging infrastructure in the country, Tata.ev has published its India Charging Report 2025. The comprehensive report provides data-backed insights that will benefit the entire EV ecosystem and all stakeholders. Let’s take a look at the key findings of the report.

EV adoption and usage patterns

Tata’s report reveals that electric vehicles are now present across 65% of the pin codes in the country. 84% of users utilize their EV as their primary vehicle. This is an improvement from the 74% reported in 2023. Another interesting revelation is that EVs are being used more by their owners, as compared to usage by ICE car owners. This could be due to the lower running cost of EVs.

Average running of EVs is 1,600 km per month, which is 40% more than average distance of ICE vehicles. In 2023, EVs were ahead by 11%. EVs are also being used more frequently, an average of 27 days per month. That’s 35% more, as compared to ICE vehicles. This again is due to the lower running cost of EVs. Other factors also come into play such as ease of driving and seamless availability of charging stations.

One can also see in the report that EVs are being used across more than 95% of the road network in the country. This is a positive development in terms of EV penetration, consumer confidence in their vehicles and easy availability of charging stations across the country.

As per the report, 50% of Tata EV owners have successfully covered 500 km and more on their vehicles across important corridors. It includes routes such as Delhi-Manali, Mumbai-Goa and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. This data highlights that EV charging stations are easily available across leading highways. Also dispels the myth that EVs are only for urban commuting. Long distance travelling on EVs is a major trend and many users regularly share their experiences.

Public charging network availability and usage

A massive 4X growth has been noted in the number of public chargers. From 5,500 public chargers in 2023, the number has now reached 24,000. These are spread across both highways and urban centres. Tata utilizes a proprietary spatial analysis methodology based on hexbin mapping to accurately assess fast charger availability across metro areas. The methodology utilizes processes such as route data mapping (GPS based tracking of EV and ICE journeys) and charger proximity analysis.

Based on the analysis, it has been found that 91% of national highways now have charging options within a radius of 50 km. This is an improvement over the 60% availability noted in 2023. States with 100% charger availability (within 50 km) include Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, Bihar, Chandigarh, Punjab, Goa, Tripura, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Another interesting thing revealed is that around 25% of the charging stations are reaching utilization levels above profitability thresholds. This is a positive development for people and entities who may be looking to set up EV charging stations as a business. User trust in public charging stations is also growing.

Tata report mentions that 35% of its EV users charge their vehicle at a public charging station, at least once a month. This is an improvement from the 21% noted in 2023. Nearly 77% of Tata EV owners have gone on trips where they needed to use public charging stations. In fact, close to 14,000 of them depend on public charging as their primary source.

Key challenges

While EV charging infrastructure is rapidly improving, a number of challenges remain. For example, non-functioning chargers are a major pain point. As of Feb 2024, around 12,100 of the approximately 25,000 public chargers were found to be non-functional.

Another hassle is the difficulty in finding a working charging station. Users are reportedly using 17 – 20 apps just to locate a functional charging station. Digital payments are also sometimes a challenge, especially for elderly users or owners of chauffeur-driven vehicles.

Tata.ev innovative solutions for EV users

For the convenience of EV users, Tata.ev is expanding its network of verified charging stations. These state-of-the-art charging points lead the way in terms of accessibility, compatibility and operational reliability. Before being included in Tata’s network, the charging stations are thoroughly vetted for their operability and compatibility. Consistent positive customer feedback is also a prerequisite.

Since the launch of the verified network, a 37% jump has been noted in the utilization of these chargers. Tata.ev has also been helping EV users with DrivePay in-car solution, tap and pay with unified RFID card, iRA.ev app and UPI integration. A dedicated charging call centre has been set up to quickly resolve user issues.

Tata is also building its Mega Charger network, which will be available at strategic locations. These will focus on speed and reliability. Tata’s Mega Charger network will have 120 kW charging speeds and 95% uptime. These charging stations will provide priority access to Tata EV users and 25% lower tariff.

Thirty such charging stations are already active in partnership with ChargeZone, Statiq and Zeon. These can be located via the iRA.ev app. Tata has plans to increase the mega chargers to 500 by 2027. These will be available across both highways and urban areas.