Tata EV Discounts April 2025 Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Tiago

For the month of April 2025, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on its ICE portfolio which we covered in a recent post. In this post, we will take a look at the discounts Tata Motors is offering on its electric car portfolio. The max ceiling is up to Rs 1.5 lakh consisting of multiple benefits and some of them can’t be clubbed together.

The company’s consumer offer consists of Green Bonus along with Exchange or Scrappage bonus. On top of it, consumers can benefit Additional Scrappage or Exchange bonus, additional Green Bonus and lastly, we have Loyalty Bonus on existing Tata customers of both ICE and electric vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

Nexon EV

For the month of April 2025, Tata is offering Nexon EV with attractive benefits. For MY24 Nexon EV, consumer offer goes till Rs 40,000, additional scrappage or exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for Tata EV owners and Rs 20,000 for Tata ICE owners. However, Nexon doesn’t get additional consumer offer on MY24 model.

There is no consumer offer on MY25 Nexon, but Tata is giving additional scrappage or exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000.

Punch EV

Tata’s rockstar in the electric lineup, Punch EV, has been bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on MY24 models. Additional intervention consumer offer on MY24 Punch is Rs 20,000 and additional scrappage or exchange offer is Rs 30,000. There’s no loyalty bonus on Punch.

Where MY25 versions of Punch are concerned, Punch EV gets up to Rs 40,000 consumer offer along with Rs 10,000 additional scrappage or exchange bonus.

Tiago EV

The highest discounts within Tata’s electric vehicle lineup can be seen offered on Tiago EV. In particular, the MY24 version which gets a consumer offer of up to Rs 85,000, additional consumer bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and additional scrappage or exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000. Where MY25 Tiago EV is concerned, consumer offer is Rs 40,000 and additional scrappage or exchange offer is Rs 10,000.

Curvv EV

Just like Punch EV, Tata is also offering Curvv EV with Rs 70,000 consumer offer on MY24 versions. Unlike Punch EV, MY24 Curvv EV gets this on all variants. There’s no additional consumer offer with Curvv EV, but Tata is giving additional scrappage or exchange discounts of Rs 30,000 along with loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000.

MY25 Curvv EV do not get any consumer offer and additional consumer offers. However, Tata is offering additional scrappage or exchange offer on MY25 Curvv EV of up to Rs 30,000.

