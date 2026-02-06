Tata EV Discounts Feb 2026 Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier

In a recent post, we detailed all the discounts Tata Motors is offering to its ICE portfolio across Petrol, CNG and Diesel along with MY24, MY25 and MY26 chassis models. In this post, we will take a look at the discounts offered on Tata’s electric car lineup via the new vertical, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML).

Nexon EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh

Within Tata’s electric car portfolio, Nexon EV is the one that gets lowest discounts in February 2025 of up to Rs 1.2 lakh. This is for MY24 and MY25 chassis variants. Newer MY26 chassis Nexon EV get discounts of up to Rs 30,000 only. It has to be noted that these discounts are not variant-specific and can be had across all variants.

Tiago EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

Offering more discounts than Nexon EV, we have Tiago EV, which is Tata’s most affordable electric offering in the country. For MY24 and MY25 chassis Tiago EV, Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. For MY26 chassis Tiago EV, Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000. All variants of Tiago EV are eligible for these discounts.

Harrier EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

Despite being the company’s most expensive and flagship electric offering, Harrier EV offers discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, same as the most affordable Tiago EV. Unlike Tiago EV, Harrier EV’s Rs 1.5 lakh discount is uniform with MY25 and MY26 chassis models across all variants and it is the only MY26 vehicle to get loyalty bonus.

Punch EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh

Tata Motors is offering all the variants of MY24 and MY25 chassis Punch EV a maximum discount of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. All variants of MY26 chassis Punch EV are bestowed with discounts of up to 90,000. Tata Motors is working on Punch EV facelift which is set to launch on February 20th in the country.

Curvv EV – Discounts Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh

In February 2026, Tata Motors is offering Curvv EV discounts of up to Rs 3.8 lakh which is more than twice the discounts with Punch EV. Creative 45 variant gets discounts of up to Rs 3.3 lakh for MY24 and MY25 chassis models and it was Rs 2.8 lakh for MY26 chassis. Rest all variants get discounts of up to Rs 3.8 lakh for MY24 and MY25 chassis and up to Rs 3.3 lakh for MY26 chassis Curvv EV.