Tata EV Discounts June 2024 Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh – Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV

The test mule sighting frequency of Curvv EV, Harrier EV and Safari EV are increasing, suggesting nearing launch, probably in 2025

One of India’s largest car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is only verge of launching Curvv compact SUV and introduce electric versions of Harrier and Safari. The company just launched its new hot hatchback, Altroz Racer, too. Now, Tata Motors is offering attractive offers to their electric portfolio across hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. Let’s take a look.

Tata EV Discounts June 2024 – Which car gets the most discount?

The benefits and discounts Tata Motors is offering to buyers are not uniform across their portfolio. Some popular and hot-selling vehicles get the least discounts, while the slower-selling offerings get more discounts to clear stocks. In June 2024, Tata is offering the highest discounts on MY23 Nexon EV of up to Rs. 1.35 lakh.

Tiago EV

Where Tiago EV discounts are concerned, all MY23 variants get a flat Rs 95,000 benefits. For MY24 Tiago EV MR variants, benefits are up to Rs 60,000 and with Tiago EV LR variants, it is Rs 75,000. Official Ex-sh prices for Tiago EV range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh.

Punch EV

Next in line for the discounts is Tata’s current (electric) rockstar, Punch EV. However, ICE version of Tata Punch does not get any benefits as we covered in a recent post. All the attractive discounts are only with Punch EV. Sure, Rs 10,000 worth of benefits is not exactly attractive and it is the lowest discount among Tata Motors EVs listed on this list.

Nexon / Nexon EV

Across this list, Tata Nexon E SUV registered the highest discounts this month (June 2024). The MY23 Nexon EV gets discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh. However, the newer MY24 Nexon EV units get only Rs 85,000 worth of discounts. Interestingly, 2024 Nexon EV Creative+ MR variant doesn’t get this Rs 85,000 discount.

Upcoming EVs from Tata

The company is gearing up to introduce their first-ever compact SUV in the near future in the form of Curvv. Tata will launch both ICE and EV versions of Curvv. Speculations suggest Curvv EV to launch first, alongside Curvv Diesel. While Curvv Petrol will launch later, featuring a new 125 PS and 175 Nm tune based on Nexon’s 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol motor.

Harrier and Safari are getting EV versions as well, featuring (larger than Nexon) battery pack that could promise 500 km of range from a single charge. Single-motor and dual-motor AWD layouts will be offered too. Testing for the same has commenced and sighting frequency has been increased as well.